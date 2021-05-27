Cancel
Energy Industry

Utilities Down On Cyclical Bias -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers fell as investors rotated from defensive sectors into cyclical areas. One brokerage said a historic shift to renewable-power sources is just beginning to transform the Chinese power-plant. "In China, a much larger proportion of carbon emissions comes from the power sector (more than 40% of total...

Economymorningstar.com

Utilities Up As Treasury Yields Tick Down — Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers rose as Treasury yields ticked down. Electric utilities in Spain could be hit by the government's carbon-dioxide clawback plans, although the financial implications are not yet clear, analysts warned. Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com. (END) Dow Jones Newswires. June 02, 2021 17:57 ET (21:57 GMT)
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Are oil and gas companies on the run?

While solar industry executives are likely to be drawn to estimates such as an anticipated 10% rise in PV investment in key markets this year, the more headline-grabbing content of the International Energy Agency‘s latest global investment survey may concern the world's oil and gas majors. The latest edition of...
Energy Industryinsidesources.com

Tech Ecosystem to Help Electric Utilities Go Digital

“This is not your father’s Oldsmobile,” said the car ad tag line. Well, this is not your father’s electric utility. The traditional electric utility is a simple ABC construct: The electricity is generated in one place (A) and sent down a wire (B) to the customer (C). In today’s electric world, power is generated from many sources and wires carry the current to and from diverse points, switching in fractions of seconds.
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Week

Oil companies begin to face reality

The prospects for serious climate policy coming out of the Biden administration are not good. Not only is his infrastructure plan far, far short of what is needed — as Adam Tooze points out, Biden would dedicate less to green energy research over eight years than Americans spend on pet food annually — even that much passing Congress seems increasingly unlikely.
Energy Industrysciencetimes.com

The Rise of Renewable Energy in the Automobile Industry

Over the years, the automobile industry has had to answer some difficult questions regarding manufacturing and emissions. However, thanks to a combination of tightened government regulations and consumer demand, the automobile industry is gradually shifting towards renewable energy in all its processes. This move is good news for both manufacturers,...
San Diego, CANewswise

CO2 Emissions Are Rebounding, but Clean Energy Revolutions are Emerging

Newswise — At the upcoming Conference of the Parties (COP26) in November, ample discussion is likely to focus on how the world is not on track to meet the Paris Agreement’s goals of stopping warming at well below 2°C. According to a new University of California San Diego article published in Nature Energy, world diplomats will, however, find encouraging signs in emerging clean energy technology “niches”—countries, states or corporations—that are pioneering decarbonization.
Energy Industrymarketscale.com

BP Bolsters Clean Energy Push With U.S. Solar Deal

(Bloomberg) — BP Plc made a big stride in reaching its low-carbon generation target with a brace of solar power deals unveiled Tuesday. The oil and gas giant agreed to buy 9 gigawatts of solar projects in the U.S. from 7X Energy, London-based BP said in a statement. It’s joint venture Lightsource BP is also entering the Greek market with a 640-megawatt solar development it won at auction in partnership with local company Kiefer TEK.
Energy Industrypower-eng.com

IEA’s energy investment report shows coal is down but not out

The International Energy Agency’s latest report reveals that while renewables dominate new power investment, and approvals for coal-fired plants are 80% below where they were five years ago, coal is not out of the picture. There was, in fact, even a slight increase in go-aheads for coal-fired plants in 2020, driven by China and some other Asian economies.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Green energy not growing fast enough: IEA

The world is heading in the right direction but not moving fast enough. Global energy investment is set to rise to $1.9 trillion this year, rebounding nearly 10% from last year and nearing pre-crisis levels, according to research published June 2 by the International Energy Agency (IEA). And global energy demand is set to increase by 4.6% in 2021, more than offsetting the 4% contraction in 2020, according to the latest IEA estimates. But not enough investment is going into technology that is needed for the 1.5 °C ceiling on global temperature rise...
Energy Industrymadison

Regulators approve $104.5 million solar buy for Xcel Energy

Wisconsin regulators have approved Xcel Energy’s $104.5 million purchase of a solar farm under development in northwest Wisconsin. The 74-megawatt Western Mustang facility is Xcel’s first large-scale solar investment in Wisconsin, though the utility has three 1-megawatt community solar gardens where customers can lease panels. Xcel projects it will need...
Virginia Beach, VApilotonline.com

Opinion: Dominion decision will help company reach clean energy goals

Dominion Energy is busy developing the largest offshore wind project in the Americas off the coast of Virginia Beach, which will create hundreds of new clean energy jobs. So, it is ironic to see an argument published in the Hampton Roads newspapers questioning a decision by Dominion Energy that will advance renewables at a lower cost to customers.
Energy Industryshalemag.com

Big Oil and Gas Validates Existence in a Blue and Green Hydrogen World

They say it is a dog-eat-dog world, and that phrase has never been more applicable than in the oil and gas industry. With the race to new energy development, several of the big players are shoring up strategy. Royal Dutch Shell Plc, BP Plc, Sinopec, and Equinor ASA are sizing up hydrogen in anticipation of the next demand while decarbonization trends increase.
Energy Industryaltenergymag.com

Solar Water Heater: A Way To Harvest Abundant Solar Energy And Cut Down Use Of Fossil Fuels

It took us ages to realize the earth's natural resources such as oil, natural gas, and coal are limited. However, we can harvest abundant solar energy free of cost. With an affordable initial investment, solar water heaters quickly became the most cost-effective and eco-friendly solution and alternative to traditional methods. A solar water heater draws power from the sun for daily use. It is placed in an open area where it can get sunlight during the majority part of the day. Solar water heaters are beneficial in several ways in terms of financial, environmental, and socio-economical. Solar water heaters do not emit harmful gas, contradictory to conventional methods such as the use of fossil fuels that produce a colossal amount of CO2, harming the environment. Therefore, the demand for solar water heaters has increased over the last few years.
Energy Industrythebalance.com

What Is the Energy Sector?

The energy sector is made up of companies that are highly involved in activities relating to the production, exploration, refining, or transportation of consumable fuels, such as coal, oil, and gas. These companies often engage in activities relating to constructing or providing drilling equipment or oil rigs. They may also handle energy-related services, such as seismic data collection.
Energy Industryenergycentral.com

Canada commits to upgrading grid to support renewables

No discussions yet. Start a discussion below. GE Renewable Energy wins major onshore wind contract in Southeast Asia. Funded by Atlantic Shores, Surfclam Industry and Rutgers University Partner to Evaluate Effects of Climate Change and Wind Farm Activity on Industry. Draft Environmental Assessment and Proposed Habitat Conservation Plan; Receipt of...
Energy Industrycanarymedia.com

ESB and GreenCom's heat pump pilot shows promise for balancing the grid

Heat pumps could offer major efficiency benefits compared to traditional fossil-fueled or electric building heating. A new pilot project in Ireland indicates they could also help balance an increasingly renewable-powered grid. By pulling heat from the air, water or earth, then compressing it and storing it, heat pumps can beat...
Energy Industryutilitydive.com

Exposing the utility playbook: Ratepayers are stuck paying the bill for utility corruption

The following is a contributed article by Landon Stevens, Director of Policy & Advocacy, and Mark Pischea, President & CEO, at the Conservative Energy Network. In 2020, Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder was arrested and subsequently resigned his speakership after an FBI investigation found that the influential lawmaker accepted $61 million dollars from electric utility FirstEnergy in exchange for passage of a nuclear bailout bill. The legislation sought to subsidize two of the company's failing nuclear plants by charging Ohioans a monthly fee.