Best Pedal Kayak: 9 Great Fishing Kayaks That Keep Your Hands Free For Fishing

By Ric Burnley
Field & Stream
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome people say the evolution of kayak fishing started in 2001 with the Hobie Mirage Outback. The first pedal-powered boat marked the sport’s transformation from kayakers going fishing to anglers in kayaks. Since the first pedal boat emerged, fishing kayaks have grown shorter and wider for increased stability, maneuverability, and fishability. Today, pedal-powered kayaks are so popular there are a wide variety of sizes, styles, and models to test drive. Before heading to the outfitter or clicking the “Buy Now” button, take a look at our picks for the top 9 best pedal kayaks for fishing.

