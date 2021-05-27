Best Pedal Kayak: 9 Great Fishing Kayaks That Keep Your Hands Free For Fishing

Lake Powell continues to decline in Lake Level every day. One positive note is that the rate of decline has lessened. Inflowing water has slightly increased in the last two weeks, but is still less than the outflow. Rivers that feed Lake Powell are only flowing at 20% of average for the month of May. Apparently, there is no end in sight. Lake level decline required Stateline Launch Ramp at Wahweap to close this week. That means only Wahweap Main ramp and Antelope Private Ramp are the only launch sites in the southern lake. Bullfrog and Halls Crossing are still operating midlake.