Hiede in Plain Sight: Natisha Hiedeman Sparks Red-Hot Sun

For the last few years, the Connecticut Sun have played with a chip on their collective shoulders. The “disrespeCT” campaign started during their 2019 playoff run, when the lovable underdogs came within a game of winning it all despite being doubted every step of the way. Then last year, following the opt-out of Jonquel Jones, they emerged from the starting gates slowly, losing their first five contests in the Bradenton bubble before recalibrating and earning a playoff berth behind stars Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner. Following another impressive postseason effort, they were ousted by the eventual runner-up Las Vegas Aces after pushing them to five hard-fought games in the semifinals.