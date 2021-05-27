Cancel
‘Moonlight’ star Trevante Rhodes to play Mike Tyson in new Hulu series

By Will Richards
NME
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMoonlight star Trevante Rhodes is set to play Mike Tyson in new Hulu series Iron Mike. Production on the eight-episode series is set to begin later this year, with Rhodes executive producing alongside his starring role, according to Variety. Iron Mike is not related to the Tyson-backed drama series Tyson,...

