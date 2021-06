WEST POINT, N.Y. — Brian Plotkin, an All-American at Indiana who went on to win an MLS Cup with the Columbus Crew, was named head soccer coach at Army on Thursday. Plotkin spent the past three seasons as an assistant at Notre Dame and also served on the staffs at Dartmouth and Loyola Chicago. He takes over for Russell Payne, who left earlier this month after 11 years to become head coach at Northwestern.