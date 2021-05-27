Cancel
Red Bull Arena to open as COVID-19 vaccination site, free tickets available to upcoming games

New Jersey News Flash
New Jersey News Flash
 7 days ago

(@NewYorkRedBulls/Twitter)

By Anthony Payero

(HARRISON, N.J.) The New York Red Bulls will open up their home arena for COVID-19 vaccinations, according to PIX 11.

The Major League Soccer club will use Red Bull Arena in Harrison as a vaccination site, through a partnership with the New Jersey Department of Health, for home games that will take place on May 29 and June 18.

Any individual looking to get vaccinated will be gifted a free ticket to that night's game and 30% off at the team store, the Red Bulls announced on Twitter.

Appointments will not be required at the arena, but pre-registration is available on Hackensack Meridian Health’s website.

The Pfizer vaccines will be used at the site, according to PIX 11. It can be distributed to the following eligible recipients: adults and children, ages 12 and up, for residents of any state.

