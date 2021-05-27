Cancel
YONATHAN ZOHAR & RUSSELL T. HILL: America has an opportunity in aquaculture, but Congress needs to clear regulatory path first

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the seafood supply chain distribution, causing severe financial setbacks to suppliers and distributors. And while many businesses are starting to rebound, the U.S. seafood industry remains at a significant disadvantage: It relies almost solely on international imports. In fact, 90% of seafood that Americans consume is imported, creating a trade deficit of over $17 billion annually. The U.S. is missing an opportunity to create a competitive seafood industry with new jobs and a boost to the economy at a time when it’s needed most.

