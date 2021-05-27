Cancel
Rhode Island Fishermen Also Peeved With South Fork Wind

savingseafood.org
 May 27, 2021

Cover picture for the articleMay 27, 2021 — In a virtual meeting of the Rhode Island Coastal Resources Management Council on Tuesday night, members of its fisheries advisory board strongly objected to the council’s conclusion that the South Fork Wind Farm’s new “minimization alternative” — 12 wind turbine generators instead of 15, reducing its footprint — and a $12 million fisheries compensation package, are consistent with the state’s Ocean Special Area Management Plan.

www.savingseafood.org
State
Rhode Island State
Economy
Industry
Personal Financeprovidencejournal.com

Opinion/Shaer: TCI is wrong for Rhode Island

Jonathan Shaer is director of the New England Convenience Store and Energy Marketers Association. The Rhode Island House and Senate are considering bills that would authorize the state to enter the Transportation & Climate Initiative Program (TCI-P), a cleverly designed program that raises the price of gasoline and diesel every year without the legislature ever having to take a vote. It’s a revenue-generating program disguised as pro-climate policy (of course) that every Rhode Islander should look upon with suspicion and disappointment.
Providence, RIRegister Citizen

Rhode Island to study ways to boost minority-owned business

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island is launching a $150,000 study to figure out ways to support and promote the growth of minority-owned businesses in the state, authorities announced Monday. The study is a partnership between the nonprofit Rhode Island Foundation and the administration of Gov. Daniel KcKee. The work,...
Providence County, RIProvidence Business News

Applications for R.I. 10K Small Businesses program due June 1

PROVIDENCE – Applications for the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Rhode Island program’s 15th cohort are due by June 1, the Community College of Rhode Island announced Monday. The program, which is delivered in partnership with CCRI, will begin in September 2021 and will be free to participants. Members of...
Food & Drinksrimonthly.com

Quahog Week Kicks Off in Rhode Island

Celebrate Rhode Island’s fifth annual Quahog Week from May 17-23 by purchasing, preparing and eating dishes showcasing Rhode Island’s famous hard shell clams. This week-long celebration shines a light on Rhode Island’s favorite local clam, the hard-working men and women who harvest them and the vibrant local food industry that makes them available to consumers. Rhode Island is known for its quahogs and the industry supports many families year-round, both from an economic standpoint, and as a treasured pastime of digging for clams and creating memories together.
TrafficProvidence Business News

R.I. gas prices rise 6 cents

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island increased 6 cents week to week to $2.94 per gallon Monday, 11 cents below the national average of $3.05 per gallon, according to AAA Northeast Monday. One year prior, the average price of regular gas in the...
Narragansett, RIMiddletown Press

Rhode Island opens 2 state beaches on Saturday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — In a sure sign that summer is almost here, Rhode Island is opening some of its state beaches this weekend. Scarborough North and Roger Wheeler state beaches — both in Narragansett — will be open weekends only, weather permitting, starting Saturday until Memorial Day, according to a statement from the state Department of Environmental Management.
Narragansett, RIWesterly Sun

Rhode Island opens two state beaches in Narragansett

PROVIDENCE (AP) — In a sure sign that summer is almost here, Rhode Island opened some of its state beaches this weekend. Scarborough North and Roger Wheeler state beaches — both in Narragansett — will be open weekends only, weather permitting, until Memorial Day, according to a statement from the state Department of Environmental Management.
EconomyPosted by
1420 WBSM

Hey Charlie, Look at What Rhode Island Is Doing [OPINION]

Rhode Island businesses have reason to celebrate this week. Governor Dan McKee is lifting the draconian lockdown measures implemented by his predecessor Gina Raimondo before she fled for a cabinet position in the Biden Administration. Another reason for Rhode Islanders to celebrate. The biggest little state in the union is...
New London, CTPosted by
The Day

Coast Guard deems two Rhode Island lighthouses surplus

New London — Don’t look for the owners of the three lighthouses directing New London Harbor traffic to be snapping up any more of the aging sentinels anytime soon — including two the Coast Guard’s trying to shed off the coast of nearby Rhode Island. “New London Maritime Society will...
Massachusetts StateEater

Massachusetts’s Favorite Grocery Chain Market Basket Expands to Rhode Island

Welcome back to AM Intel, a round-up of mini news bites to kick off the day. Massachusetts’s favorite grocery store, Market Basket, opens its first Rhode Island location on May 21 in Warwick (25 Pace Blvd.), with a second to follow soon in Johnston. The chain — which has its roots in a small grocerette in Lowell opened by Greek immigrants Athanasios and Efrosini Demoulas in 1917 and embraces the slogan “more for your dollar” — is beloved throughout Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine for its affordable prices and fiercely loyal staff.
Warwick, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

Governor McKee and Rhode Island Shellfishermen’s Association kick off 5th Annual Rhode Island Quahog Week

Governor Dan McKee joined Mayor Frank Picozzi, Department of Environmental Management Director Janet Coit, and commercial quahoggers from the Rhode Island Shellfishermen’s Association to kick off the 5th Annual Rhode Island Quahog Week, which runs May 17 to May 23, shines a light on Rhode Island’s favorite local clam, the hardworking men and women who harvest them, and the vibrant local food industry that makes them available to consumers. As part of the week, participating restaurants and markets will feature quahog-inspired menu items and deals.
Providence, RIBoston Globe

Would gun control have prevented the recent shootings in Rhode Island?

PROVIDENCE — Around 6:45 p.m. Thursday, four men in a four-door silver Dodge Ram with Tennessee plates slowly drove into the city’s Washington Park neighborhood and stopped outside 87 Carolina Ave. They jumped out with guns drawn and started shooting at a group of people on the porch, firing off more than 40 rounds of bullets. Eight people were injured by gun fire, and one person was injured by “something else.” The victims ranged in age from 19 to 25 years old.
Westerly, RIBlock Island Times

RIAC has Block Island in its sights, once again

The Rhode Island Airport Corporation is planning to impose a costly airport parking program at the Block Island and Westerly State Airports with no notice to the flying public as is required by RI State law. The parking program will include signage that will instruct anyone driving their vehicle onto State Airport property that they are entering a “Parking for Fee” zone and that they must download the “Passport Parking” application on their smart phone. The application will ask the new user to identify their vehicle, provide a credit card number, and to declare how long they intend to park on airport property. The web-based application will charge your credit card and then monitor your location to determine when the vehicle departs airport property. At the end of the paid period, if the car has not moved, the application will notify the user that an additional fee is required. Fees proposed are $10 a day with the first couple of hours gratis. The parking application web site describes 21st century enforcement measures that include “The Barnacle” a plastic sun-shield shaped device that the airport authority can affix to your windshield with a suction pressure that can only be released when the vehicle owner uses the parking application to pay the past due parking charges. Once these are paid, the application gives the vehicle owner a “release code,” which when entered into the embedded Barnacle keypad, releases the suction pressure so the device can be removed. The user is then requested to place the device in the “Barnacle Receptacle” box near the airport parking lot entrance.
Homelessprovidencejournal.com

Opinion/Santilli and Hayes: RI can be the first state to end homelessness

Karen A. Santilli is president and CEO of Crossroads Rhode Island. Eileen Hayes is president and CEO of Amos House. Laura Jaworski, executive director of House of Hope Community Development Corporation, contributed to this commentary. As the heads of three organizations providing shelter and services to individuals and families experiencing...
Bristol, RIwhatsupnewp.com

Rhode Island Marine Archaeology Project to resume training classes

Despite the pandemic’s shutdown of most indoor activities over the past year, the Rhode Island Marine Archaeology Project (RIMAP) says that it has continued its outdoor fieldwork research and is now carefully reopening its regular program. RIMAP will hold “Introduction to Marine Archaeology” 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, June 5,...
Providence, RIGoLocalProv

Here Is What You Can Buy for $2 to $3 Million in RI

Take a look at a selection of three homes around Rhode Island that price between $2 million and $3 million. The folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International Realty have put together some great suggestions for you. $2,995,000. Listed by Stephen Murphy and Ray Mott. A rare opportunity to own...
Public HealthPosted by
MassLive.com

Rhode Island to remove mask rules for fully vaccinated

Rhode Island will no longer require residents fully vaccinated against the coronavirus to wear masks and socially distance in most public settings starting Tuesday, Gov. Daniel McKee announced Friday. The Democratic governor’s announcement came a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced it was easing mask-wearing guidance...