Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Communications Services Edge Higher On Rotation Into Value - Communications Services Roundup

By MarketScreener
marketscreener.com
 7 days ago

Communications services companies ticked higher as traders rotated out of growth sectors into sectors with more to gain from the potential passage of an infrastructure bill. WarnerMedia Chief Executive Officer Jason Kilar has no plans to step down this year in the wake of AT&T's decision to spin off and merge the media company with Discovery, according to internal remarks reported by The Wall Street Journal.

www.marketscreener.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Kilar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amc Entertainment#Discovery Communications#Media Companies#Growth Companies#Warnermedia#At T#The Wall Street Journal#Amc Entertainment#Dow Jones Newswires#Media Company#Growth Sectors#Edge#Chief Executive Officer#Internal Remarks#Rose#Day Traders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Financial Services Sector

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) - P/E: 9.26. Encore Capital Gr saw an increase in earnings per share from 1.3 in Q4 to 2.97 now. Encore Capital Gr does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock. Sixth Street Specialty saw an increase...
EconomyAmerican Banker

Improving the call experience for financial service communications

For customer outreach to succeed, financial services organizations need higher quality intelligence and execution to drive engagement across channels. Phone calls still play an important role in communicating with customers and are often used first to address urgent or highly sensitive customer concerns. However, consumers are now skeptical of calls from unknown numbers due to the substantial increase in robocalls or other fraud, scam, and caller-id spoofed calls.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the April 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

A Look Into Partner Communications Debt

Shares of Partner Communications Co (NASDAQ:PTNR) fell by 9.48% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Partner Communications Co has. Partner Communications Co's Debt. Based on Partner Communications Co's financial statement as of March 30, 2017,...
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Dow clinches 3rd straight gain as tech, communication-services stocks support Monday climb

U.S. stock benchmarks closed solidly higher Monday, powered by a rebound in shares of technology and communication-services companies, as investors shook off concerns about out-of-control inflation to hunt for buying opportunities among assets that have been battered in the tumultuous economic recovery phase from COVID. The Dow Jones Industrial Average [: DJIA] closed up 186 points, or 0.5%, to around 34,394, marking the third straight gain for blue chips. The S&P 500 index rose 1% to 4,197, with gains in information technology, up 1.8%, and communication services, rising 1.8%, leading the charge higher for the broad-market benchmark. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index closed 1.4% higher at about 13,661. In corporate news, shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. shot up nearly 30% after the space exploration company completed its first rocket-powered flight from New Mexico to the fringe of space in a manned shuttle. Meanwhile, bitcoin rebounded from a weekend selloff and was changing hands at around $39,600 on CoinDesk from a Sunday low below $32,000.
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

Midday Report: US Stocks Rise as Technology, Communication Services Lead Charge; Cryptos Pare Gains Amid New Reporting Requirement

US stocks rose while government bond yields fell after weekly jobless claims declined to the lowest level in 14 months. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.5% to 34,078.06, with S&P 500 higher by 0.9% and Nasdaq up by 1.5%. Technology and communication services were among the biggest gainers while energy was the lone decliner after midday on Thursday.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 27,853 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 0.8% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
StocksNBC New York

Why AMC Shares Fell 18 Percent in Thursday's Wild Trading Session: CNBC After Hours

CNBC.com's Pippa Stevens brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, CNBC's digital video team takes a look at another wild trading session for AMC, which announced Thursday it was selling 11.5 million shares after its stock rose more than 420 percent in the past month. Plus, CNBC's Kate Rogers explains why coffee appears to be the latest commodity seeing prices soar, and what it means for your daily caffeine fix.
Businessmarketpulse.com

Sterling slightly higher, Services PMI next

The British pound has recorded slight gains on Wednesday. The pair is currently trading at 1.4171, up 0.16% on the day. As Covid infection rates continue to drop, the UK government has been easing health restrictions and gradually reopening the economy. As the economy heats up, speculation has been rising as to whether the Bank of England will have to re-evaluate its ultra-accommodative monetary policy. Investors are keeping a close eye on comments from BoE policymakers regarding a tapering of QE or a potential interest rate hike. Any signals from the BoE of a tightening in policy are likely to provide a boost to the pound.
Businesskitco.com

Hedge fund Elliott Management has big Dropbox stake - WSJ

June 2 (Reuters) - U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management has taken a sizable stake in file-sharing service provider Dropbox Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. Elliott has told Dropbox it is the company's largest shareholder after Chief Executive Officer Drew Houston, the...
BusinessShareCast

London pre-open: Stocks to edge up ahead of services data

London stocks were set to nudge higher at the open on Thursday following a marginally firmer close on Wall Street, as investors eye the latest reading on the UK services sector. The FTSE 100 was called to open eight points higher at 7,116. Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Ava...
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

Head-To-Head Review: Iota Communications (OTCMKTS:IOTC) versus Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS)

Iota Communications (OTCMKTS:IOTC) and Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk. Valuation and Earnings. This table compares Iota Communications...
Stocksinvesting.com

AMC Entertainment, Zoom Rise Premarket; Tesla Falls

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) stock soared 19%, set to continue the recent rally and setting up to open at a record high a day after the company raised $230 million to cash in on a social media-driven trading frenzy. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock fell 0.3% after the electric car manufacturer announced it’s...