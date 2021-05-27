ADAC Automotive and L2L Win Prestigious Award for Operational Excellence from National Association of Manufacturers

BARCELONA, Spain, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Asiacell, once again, assumes its prominent leading role in the telecommunications sector in Iraq by being shortlisted for the Global Mobile Awards (GLOMOs) in the 'Technology for Good' category, presented by the Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain. Asiacell's inauguration of the first telemedical centre for the internally displaced populations (IDPs) of Iraq earned the company the nomination for the 2021 GLOMO Awards, most likely placing it amongst the most illustrious names in the technology industry to ever receive such an elite award.