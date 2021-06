Ellen DeGeneres has announced that her long-running daytime talk show The Ellen DeGeneres Show will officially end next year following one final season -- its 19th on the air. DeGeneres nearly pulled the plug on the show back in 2019 before re-upping for three more years. In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, DeGeneres said she always intended for that to be her final contract. The host explained that she's simply ready for a "new challenge," and the timing seems to be fortuitous, as the show's ratings have suffered since a BuzzFeed exposé revealed a toxic workplace behind the scenes -- one that stood in stark contrast to Ellen's entire brand identity of "be kind."