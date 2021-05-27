JAM Direct Receives Digital Media Strategy Honors at the 2021 Vega Digital Awards

MANSFIELD, Mass. (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. eClinical Solutions LLC, a global provider of cloud-based enterprise software and software-driven clinical data services that accelerate digital clinical initiatives, today announced that their thought leaders will be participating in a variety of industry events this spring to discuss the impact of data on future clinical trials. As data sources increase due to the demands for decentralized and patient-centric trials, sponsors and CROs are experiencing longer timelines for clinical data review, management and analyses. Building on eClinical’s recent white paper, “Opportunities to Accelerate Decentralized and Digital Trials,” and their expertise in clinical data strategy, thought leaders will be discussing modern clinical data platforms to power automation, advanced analytics and AI enabled insights. With many life sciences organizations adopting the elluminate® clinical data platform, the industry is recognizing the need for robust data architectures to power clinical trials in a post-Covid environment.