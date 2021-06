Shares will be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange on June 3 rd. TORONTO, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just Energy Group Inc. ("Just Energy" or the "Company") (OTC: JENGQ), a retail energy provider specializing in electricity and natural gas commodities and bringing energy efficient solutions and renewable energy options to customers, announced today that the common shares of the Company will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Friday, June 4, 2021 under the ticker symbol "JE".