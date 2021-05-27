Cancel
Airbnb has extended its global party ban through the summer

By Sarah Medina
Time Out
Time Out
 7 days ago
Thinking of throwing a house party this summer? It will have to be at your own house. Back in August 2020, Airbnb instituted a global ban on parties to 'promote responsible behavior' during the pandemic. In action, the ban included removing the 'event-friendly' search filter and removing any 'parties and events allowed' house rules in all Airbnb listings from around the world. This week, the company announced that those features will remain inaccessible through at least the end of summer 2021.

