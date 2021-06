I was appalled to read the report of a 300 percent increase in City Council salaries with no public process. It was not on the agenda for council meeting as it had been removed by Mayor Rasham Nassar. That lacks transparency and integrity. The Salary Commission apparently published a press release on April 19, the day of their report, but the city did not release it that day. The city sent out a press release on May 3 – two weeks after the decision was made.