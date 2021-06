Teams: No. 1 Citrus Hill (14-0-1) vs. No. 4 Baldwin Park (16-1-1) Preview: If Baldwin Park is going to win its third CIF-SS soccer title — it won championships in 2011 and 2014 — it will do it the hard way. So far, the Braves have been up to the challenge. They knocked off undefeated and top-seeded Mountain View 2-0 in the semifinals, and now face the second seed and also undefeated Citrus Hill, which advanced with a 3-2 semifinal win over Dunn.