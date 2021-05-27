Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘The Birthday Cake’ Trailer Teases an Indie Gangster Flick with a Killer Cast Including Ewan McGregor, Val Kilmer, and More

By Kristen Santer
Collider
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’ve binged The Sopranos during quarantine but desperately wished you had more, The Birthday Cake is a great little upcoming indie to help fill that void, and the first official trailer has been released. Helmed by Jimmy Giannopoulos in his directorial debut, The Birthday Cake was produced and written by the director, Diomedes Raul Bermudez, and Shiloh Fernandez, who also stars as the lead. Screen Media Films is distributing the crime drama later this month.

collider.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aldis Hodge
Person
Vincent Pastore
Person
Ewan Mcgregor
Person
Penn Badgley
Person
Lorraine Bracco
Person
Ashley Benson
Person
Val Kilmer
Person
Shiloh Fernandez
Person
Jeremy Allen White
Person
Martin Scorsese
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teases#Indie Films#Family Drama#Best Drama#The Birthday Cake#Screen Media Films#Mafia#Irishman#Official Trailer#Stars#Mob Films#Theaters#Homages#Storytelling#Diomedes#Brooklyn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Movies
News Break
Cakes
News Break
Entertainment
Related
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Ewan McGregor’s New Show Is Killing It On Netflix

Netflix may have sent shockwaves throughout the industry when they signed Ryan Murphy to an exclusive development deal worth $300 million in 2018, the single largest producing contract in the history of television, but you can’t deny that the streaming service are getting their money’s worth from the prolific creator, even if the quality doesn’t always match the quantity.
Designers & Collectionsrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

'Halston' dresses up Ewan McGregor as the fashion icon in an era of excess

"Halston" follows the familiar rise-and-fall structure of cinematic biographies — think "Citizen Kane," only with more sex, better clothes and disco. Yet what really defines this style-over-substance miniseries, other than Ewan McGregor's no-holds-barred performance, are its insights regarding the tension between art and commerce. Spanning three decades in the designer's...
MoviesVulture

Ranking the Moulin Rouge! Songs, 20 Years Later

When Baz Luhrmann’s Moulin Rouge! hit theaters 20 years ago (May 16, 2001 to be exact), the visionary director’s kitchen-sink spectacle wowed audiences with its lavish costumes and set pieces, its chart-topping soundtrack single (“Lady Marmalade”), and its general air of star-studded, must-see Hollywood glitz and glamour. Though critical reaction was initially mixed (our own critic didn’t hold back, saying, “It’s like being trapped inside a fever dream of Oscar-night production numbers”), the movie went on to gross more than $150 million at the box office and later found new legs on the Great White Way as a beloved Tony-nominated musical.
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

Ewan McGregor goes full glam for Netflix’s ‘Halston’

The rise and fall of Roy Halston, one of the key names in designer fashion, is dramatized in all its Ultrasuede glory by “Halston,” a five-part limited series coming to Netflix on Friday, May 14. Ewan McGregor (“Trainspotting,” “Moulin Rouge!”) eerily captures the creative energy, haughty attitude and self-destructive excesses...
MoviesThe Guardian

Ewan McGregor

Actor, who played Obi-Wan Kenobi in little-loved trilogy, says negative reaction was ‘quite difficult’. Scenes of a Sexual Nature review – hit-and-miss Hampstead romcom. Ewan McGregor, Tom Hardy and Sophie Okonedo are among the big names doing small roles in this mostly pleasant portmanteau film from 2006. My streaming gem...
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Star Wars: Ewan McGregor teases ‘special’ mystery cameo in Obi Wan Kenobi series

Ewan McGregor has teased the appearance of a “special” actor in the forthcoming Star Wars spin-off Obi-Wan Kenobi.In the series, which is currently filming, McGregor will reprise the role of the Jedi Master from George Lucas’s prequel trilogy.Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Trainspotting star said that he had been filming recently on 4 May, the day celebrated by fans of the franchise as “Star Wars Day”.“I got to play a very special scene on 4 May, with someone very special in my life and that’s all I can tell you about it,” teased McGregor. “But it was great...
TV & VideosPosted by
People

Watch Krysta Rodriguez Channel Liza Minnelli on Stage in Sneak Peek of Netflix's Halston

Krysta Rodriguez is bringing Liza Minnelli's dynamic stage presence and signature mannerisms to life in Netflix's upcoming series Halston. Ahead of the May 14 premiere of the limited series — which follows the life and career of legendary fashion designer Roy Halston Frowick — PEOPLE got an exclusive sneak peek of Rodriguez, 36, playing the Oscar-winning actress, singer and dancer in the premiere episode.
Celebritiestownandcountrymag.com

Ewan McGregor Learned to Sew for His Role In Halston

Ewan McGregor did not take the task of playing Halston lightly. In recent interviews with the Hollywood Reporter and the New York Times, McGregor shared all the ways he prepared to play the iconic designer the five-part series from Ryan Murphy, out now on Netflix. The Scottish actor sat in...
TV SeriesVanity Fair

Review: Ewan McGregor’s Cocaine Chic Carries Ryan Murphy’s Halston

The limited series is built on a biopic template, but offers a transporting introduction to the man behind the myth. Halston. Haaaawlston. Hallllssston. The name is so satisfying to say. Lean into the “a,” linger over the “l,” how it morphs sibiliantly into the “s.” Pivot into the vaguely stentorian “ston,” converting all that liquid movement into a tone like a bell. Do it, because half the joy of Netflix’s limited series Halston is savoring the syllables the way star Ewan McGregor does—how he cracks out his character’s name and brand like a whip, the way his muses Liza Minelli (played by Krysta Rodriguez) and Elsa Peretti (Rebecca Dayan) say it like a caress, the way his lovers throw it up in the air with indignation and desire.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Obi-Wan Kenobi: Ewan McGregor Filmed "Very Special Scene" on May 4th

With Ryan Murphy and Ewan McGregor's Halston premiering on Netflix this week, McGregor has been making the rounds to promote the limited series- but we all know that's not the only thing he's going to get asked about. With filming underway on Lucasfilm and Disney+'s upcoming live-action "Star Wars" universe series Obi-Wan Kenobi, there was no way he was going to escape some questions about it. That's why we can respect how Jimmy Kimmel and McGregor approached it this week when the actor (virtually) appeared as a guest on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live– take care of it right upfront. And for someone concerned about spoilers, McGregor really has us curious about that scene- but let's not get ahead of ourselves.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Ewan McGregor's Star Wars Cameo Hype Is Giving Me Flashbacks To Paul Bettany's WandaVision Mess

As the Star Wars franchise moves forward, fans remain excited about a number of upcoming projects, particularly those headed to the small screen. Obi-Wan Kenobi is definitely among those shows and, with the series having recently kicked off production, the hype is only growing. Ewan McGregor is headlining the show, as he returns to his fan-favorite role as the titular Jedi Master. While the actor can’t say much about the limited series, he did recently tease a special cameo, which is making me excited -- and giving me flashbacks to Paul Bettany’s WandaVision mess.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Ewan McGregor gives Star Wars: Obi Wan Kenobi production update

Some sixteen years on from when we saw him wander off into the Tatooine sunsets to begin his exile in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, Ewan McGregor is currently reprising the role of Jedi Knight Obi-Wan Kenobi for Lucasfilm’s hotly-anticipated Disney+ series, and the actor has shared a few comments about the production during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
CelebritiesRefinery29

Ewan McGregor’s Accent In Halston Is Unique — & So Was The Real Roy Halston’s

Spoilers are ahead. Towards the end of the Netflix mini-series Halston, a character chides Halston, as played by Ewan McGregor, about his voice. Roy Halston Frowick grew up in Iowa, so why does he talk the way that he talks? That moment almost breaks the fourth wall, because the folks at home have surely been wondering what's up with McGregor's accent. McGregor's imitation of the real Halston's posh voice is a bit exaggerated, possibly for dramatic effect, but it's not that far off from how Halston really sounded.