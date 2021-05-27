‘The Birthday Cake’ Trailer Teases an Indie Gangster Flick with a Killer Cast Including Ewan McGregor, Val Kilmer, and More
If you've binged The Sopranos during quarantine but desperately wished you had more, The Birthday Cake is a great little upcoming indie to help fill that void, and the first official trailer has been released. Helmed by Jimmy Giannopoulos in his directorial debut, The Birthday Cake was produced and written by the director, Diomedes Raul Bermudez, and Shiloh Fernandez, who also stars as the lead. Screen Media Films is distributing the crime drama later this month.