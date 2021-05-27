‘The Birthday Cake’ Trailer Teases an Indie Gangster Flick with a Killer Cast Including Ewan McGregor, Val Kilmer, and More

With Ryan Murphy and Ewan McGregor's Halston premiering on Netflix this week, McGregor has been making the rounds to promote the limited series- but we all know that's not the only thing he's going to get asked about. With filming underway on Lucasfilm and Disney+'s upcoming live-action "Star Wars" universe series Obi-Wan Kenobi, there was no way he was going to escape some questions about it. That's why we can respect how Jimmy Kimmel and McGregor approached it this week when the actor (virtually) appeared as a guest on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live– take care of it right upfront. And for someone concerned about spoilers, McGregor really has us curious about that scene- but let's not get ahead of ourselves.