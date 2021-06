On Tuesday, May 11, 2021 around 0830 hours West Shore Regional Police were dispatched to the 1st Block of S. Third Street, Lemoyne for a stolen vehicle. Officer(s) were advised that the vehicle was stolen out of York County last night, and the victim was tracking his vehicle via GPS movements. Officer(s) arrived in the area and observed the vehicle traveling in the opposing direction. When Officer(s) turned around, the vehicle attempted to elude Officer(s). The Officer(s) then located the vehicle with the operator identified as Victor Anthony MEDINA Jr walking away. MEDINA, Jr was taken into custody. MEDINA, Jr was transported to Cumberland County Prison. Criminal charges were filed at MDJ Beckley's Office.