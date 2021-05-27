Cancel
LIVESTOCK-Lean hogs, live cattle firm on good meat demand, exports

By MarketScreener
marketscreener.com
 7 days ago

CHICAGO, May 27 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog and live cattle futures climbed on Thursday on firming cash beef and pork prices and strong weekly export sales data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Feeder cattle futures were lower, however, pressured by soaring corn feed prices. USDA...

www.marketscreener.com
