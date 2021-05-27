Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carmel, IN

Letter: Medicare is not socialized medicine

By Current Publishing
Current Publishing
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn response to Beverly Thornburg’s letter on May 5, if you believe Medicare is comparable to socialized medicine, you are sadly mistaken. First of all, we paid taxes toward Medicare all our working lives. Second, there are literally hundreds of plan options from which to choose, all based on your own needs and what you want to pay. Third, see my second point. It’s not free. One pays monthly premiums, co-pays and/or deductibles dependent on one’s plan choice.

www.youarecurrent.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Health
City
Carmel, IN
Carmel, IN
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare Premiums#Socialized Medicine#Taxes#Current Publishing#Safeunsubscribe#Constant Contact#Deductibles#Monthly Premiums#Co Pays#Plan Options#Marketing Emails#M F
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Health Services
News Break
Marketing
Related
Public HealthHealthline

The Impact If the Medicare Eligibility Age Is Lowered to 60

There is a proposal to lower the Medicare eligibility age from 65 to 60. A new study concludes that the change would not necessarily lower medical costs for all people in that age group. Some experts say the lower age would help reduce expenses and premiums for people in lower-...
Everett, WAHeraldNet

Medicare for All would be improvement over for-profit care

I agree with Beth Chance’s recent letter to the editor that Medicare for All, a national health insurance, would do much to streamline our medical system, same copays, same deductibles, no tricky networks with surprise billing, no costly silly open enrollment every year, not tied to employment. With 900 for-profit health insurance companies and their expertise using lobbyists and campaign donations it is a system our representatives do not want changed or even upset. Health insurance and their $23 billion in profits are here to stay.
Healthsopghreporter.com

Dept. of Aging hosting event for future Medicare beneficiaries

The Pennsylvania Department of Aging announced older adults who will soon be turning 65 and are not yet enrolled in Medicare can attend a free virtual event to learn about their healthcare coverage options when enrolling for Medicare. The “Welcome to Medicare” event on June 23, open from 3 p.m....
Washington StateMyNorthwest.com

Free unbiased help with Medicare is here

SPONSORED — Whether you’re getting ready to enroll in Medicare or are already on Medicare but feeling overwhelmed by the amount of information and what to do, help is here!. The Washington State Office of the Insurance Commissioner’s Statewide Health Insurance Benefits Advisors (SHIBA) program offers free, unbiased and confidential...
HealthPosted by
Bristol Times

Medicare event set for June 23

Older adults who will soon turn 65 and are not yet enrolled in Medicare can attend a free virtual event, offered by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, to learn about their healthcare coverage options when enrolling for Medicare. The “Welcome to Medicare” event on June 23, open from 3 to...
Health Servicesalbuquerqueexpress.com

Nivano Physicians Partners with FMO Medicare Health Benefits

Nivano Physicians and Field Marketing Organization, Medicare Health Benefits, partner to seek out more Medicare members throughout the state of California. SACRAMENTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / Nivano Physicians, an Independent Physician Association (IPA) operating in Sacramento and surrounding counties since 1998, today announced its partnership with Medicare Health Benefits (MHB) to help coordinate an easier enrollment process for Medicare members.
HealthPosted by
InsuranceNewsNet

Seniors Customize Medicare Insurance to Fit their Lifestyles

As of last year, there were more than 24 million Americans enrolled in Medicare Advantage plans, accounting for about 36% of all Medicare beneficiaries. Along with this growth in acceptance has come a growth in the number of Medicare Advantage options; the average enrollee can select from among 33 different plans in 2021.(1) Additionally, if you have the original Medicare (Part A and Part B), you can add Medicare Supplement to help defray the costs. However, each plan is mutually exclusive from the other.(2)
Health Insurancebeaconseniornews.com

Medicare: save hundreds by switching to Plan G

A Colorado resident recently reported that he saved almost $200 per month in premiums when he took advantage of the special enrollment period to switch from his Medicare Supplement Plan F to a Plan G. That’s a savings of $2,400 per year. The only difference between the two plans is...
EconomyDaily News-Record

Understanding The Complexities Of Medicare

While they’re working, many Americans become accustomed to getting health insurance through their employer. They make their initial selections and then update their choices once a year when it's time to renew and during life events like adding to the family or, perhaps, starting a new job. But virtually all...
Public Healththepampanews.com

Toni Says: Medicare and Traveling the US?

I will retire effective May 1 and now my wife and I are going to travel the US in the new Winnebago that is sitting in our driveway. I am an insulin dependent diabetic and will need easy access to a pharmacy while traveling, I am concerned that with COVID-19 it will not be easy to receive care and if there is an emergency, I do not want a hassle to receive medical care for me or my wife.
southernminn.com

New to Medicare class to be held virtually June 8

The class, to be held virtually 8:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 8 is for people who will be new to Medicare and would like to learn about Medicare Parts A, B, C and D. Topics will include a comprehensive introduction to Medicare including what Medicare covers, supplemental insurance and Part D prescription coverage. The class will cover Medicare enrollment details, how to get the most from benefits and how to research Medicare plan options using the Medicare.gov site.
Healththechiefleader.com

Wary of Medicare Shift

To the Editor: The recent article in The Chief stated that Medicare coverage for thousands of city employees, including Teachers, may possibly be changed to Medicare Advantage Plus, which does not offer nearly all of the coverage that regular Medicare does. Who are the idiots who came up with this...
Politicsfa-mag.com

Americans Overwhelmingly Oppose Social Security, Medicare Cuts, AARP Finds

An overwhelming bipartisan majority of Americans oppose Social Security and Medicare cuts to reduce the deficit, according to a new AARP survey released today. Some 85% of Americans age 50 ur more oppose cutting Social Security and Medicare. Both Republicans (88%) and Democrats (87%) oppose cutting Social Security benefits. Similarly, Republicans (86%) and Democrats (87%) also disagree with Medicare cuts, the survey said.
Public HealthDaily Times

Stop devastating Medicare cuts

As many of us begin thinking about the return to "normal," the long-term impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic will affect all of us for years to come. Health care providers are no exception. For specialty providers like physical and occupational therapists, the pandemic caused patient volume to plummet. Data shows...
HealthCedar Key News

MEDICARE HELP, SHINE 2021 JUNE

SHINE (Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders) is a free program offered by the Florida Department of Elder Affairs and your local Area Agency on Aging. Specially trained volunteers can assist you with your Medicare, Medicaid, and health insurance questions by providing one-on-one counseling and information. SHINE services are free, unbiased, and confidential.
Healthkrtnradio.com

State Medicare Experts Launch Medicare 101 to Help New Medicare Beneficiaries Navigate the Program

New Mexico’s Aging and Long-Term Services Department [ALTSD] will be hosting Medicare 101 segments for beneficiaries, their caregivers, and their family. NEW MEXICO — Starting Medicare can be confusing and overwhelming. People are bombarded by high-pressure sales tactics and need to know where to turn for information they can trust. New Mexico Aging and Long-Term Services Department’s State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) offers New Mexico residents free, expert, unbiased information and assistance with their Medicare decisions. Get the information you need to make the best decision for your situation through these new, free virtual Medicare 101 workshop.
HealthAspen Daily News

In support of Medicare for All

Barbara Freeman's column on the inhumanity of medical debt collection suggests that those dealing with medical debt seek relief through a consumer protection act. A much better solution would be for the country to adopt a healthcare financing system that precludes medical debt. We don't incur debt when the fire department shows up to put out house fires or we drive over Independence Pass. We all pay for such protection and services, and they're there when needed. There's not a single legitimate reason not to have Medicare for All, and around 350 million human reasons to.
Healthseniorvoicealaska.com

Getting help with Medicare costs

Many individuals with Medicare find themselves struggling to pay the various costs associated with monthly premiums or prescription drugs. Fortunately, there are a number of different programs available to help. Medicare Savings Program. The Medicare Savings Program (MSP), or Medicare Buy-in, is a program to help with paying Medicare premiums....
HealthNew Castle News

COLUMN BY JOEL MEKLER: The ABCDs of Medicare Drug Coverage

While I wish it was as simple as telling apples from oranges, Medicare Part A, B, C, and D coverage is quite different on how they cover prescription drugs. It depends on the drug, where you receive it, and whether you are in Original Medicare or have a Medicare Advantage plan.
Arkansas StateLog Cabin Democrat

Ask the Medicare professional

I have been getting several calls from people I do not know trying to tell me I am able to get the $148 on my Medicare part B premium. What is this all about? Thank you, Cathy. While it is true some people will get, he $148 back for their premium, however there is a catch to that. First to receive it all back, in the state of Arkansas you do have to be disabled and eligible for Medicare or be age 65 and older and on Medicare. You then must qualify for Medicaid.