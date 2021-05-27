Letter: Medicare is not socialized medicine
In response to Beverly Thornburg’s letter on May 5, if you believe Medicare is comparable to socialized medicine, you are sadly mistaken. First of all, we paid taxes toward Medicare all our working lives. Second, there are literally hundreds of plan options from which to choose, all based on your own needs and what you want to pay. Third, see my second point. It’s not free. One pays monthly premiums, co-pays and/or deductibles dependent on one’s plan choice.www.youarecurrent.com