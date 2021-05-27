Cancel
NOAA Fisheries Releases Final “Batched” Biological Opinion & North Atlantic Right Whale Conservation Framework

Cover picture for the articleToday, NOAA Fisheries released its Endangered Species Act (ESA) section 7 Biological Opinion on the authorization of eight federal fisheries management plans under the Magnuson-Stevens Fishery Conservation and Management Act, two interstate fishery management plans under the Atlantic Coastal Fisheries Cooperative Management Act, and the implementation of the New England Fishery Management Council’s Omnibus Essential Fish Habitat Amendment 2. We also released the North Atlantic Right Whale Conservation Framework for Federal Fisheries in the Greater Atlantic Region (Conservation Framework). NOAA Fisheries has evaluated the effects of the authorization of the fisheries, as modified by the Conservation Framework, on endangered and threatened species.

North Atlantic Right Whales Are Shrinking

(CN) — North Atlantic right whales are shrinking, both in size and number. While the population decline is better documented, right whales in the North Atlantic are also significantly shorter today than those born as recently as forty years ago, according to a study published Thursday in the journal Current Biology.
WildlifePhys.org

North Atlantic right whales have gotten smaller since the 1980s

Whales are largely protected from direct catch, but many populations' numbers still remain far below what they once were. A study published in the journal Current Biology on June 3 suggests that, in addition to smaller population sizes, those whales that survive are struggling. As evidence, they find that right whales living in the North Atlantic today are significantly shorter than those born 30 to 40 years ago.
Wildlifealabamanews.net

North Atlantic Right Whales’ Smaller Sizes Making It Hard for Them to Reproduce

A new study says the hulking giants of the deep, North Atlantic right whales, are on average about three feet shorter than just 20 years ago. Thursday’s study says the critically endangered whales are shrinking because of the stress of getting tangled in fishing gear, crashing into ships and climate change moving their food supply north. There are only 356 of the whales left.
Maine Statemdislander.com

NOAA issues approach to reduce right whale mortality

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration put out a new Biological Opinion on May 27 that includes a framework to reduce the mortality and serious injury of North Atlantic right whales in federal fisheries by up to 87 percent in the next 10 years. The 582-page document creates a...
Politicsmainepublic.org

Federal Assessment: Commercial Fishing Practices Must Change To Prevent North Atlantic Right Whale Extinction

The federal government Thursday issued a scientific assessment finding that commercial fishing practices, including those used in lobstering, must change in order to prevent the extinction of North Atlantic right whales. The National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration’s assessment concludes that risks to right whales, including entanglement in vertical fishing lines, must be reduced by 98% by 2031.
mvariety.com

NOAA Fisheries and USFWS to host virtual meetings

(Press Release) — NOAA Fisheries and the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service have extended the public comment period for the draft management plan and environmental assessment for the Marianas Trench Marine National Monument. The comment period will be open for an additional 60 calendar days, to close on or about...
Politicsislandadvantages.com

Opinion on whale rules expected May 31

A government document that sets the stage for a whale rule that could devastate the lobster fishery is expected to be published on May 31, according to the Maine Department of Marine Resources and the Conservation Law Foundation (CLF). The document, known as a biological opinion or “BiOp,” is required...
San Diego, CANew Scientist

Right whales born in 1981 grew a metre longer than they do today

Surveillance of right whales in the North Atlantic show that individuals born today will grow to be 1 metre shorter, on average, than whales born in the early 1980s. Joshua Stewart at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in San Diego, California, and his colleagues have used surveillance data collected from aircraft and drones to investigate how North Atlantic right whales (Eubalaena glacialis) have changed over time.
Industrycapecharlesmirror.com

NOAA – Socioeconomic Impacts of Atlantic Offshore Wind Development

NOAA Fisheries developed reports summarizing fishing activity from 2008-2018 within each offshore wind lease or project area along the U.S. Atlantic Coast (for more information on individual offshore wind leases, see Bureau of Ocean Energy Management website). For commercial fishing trips, these reports highlight annualized landings and revenue by species, gear type, and fishery management plan within each area, as well as revenue by port and vessel dependence upon operations in each area. Party/charter reports highlight annualized kept catch by species and management category (a proxy for fishery management plan), annualized revenue based on passenger fees and number of anglers per trip, annualized vessel and angler trips by port, and vessel/angler dependence upon operations in each area. Both reports can be used to help identify the major species harvested, affected fishery operations, potential revenue impacted, and ports affected by offshore wind development in each area. Such information can help prepare fisheries monitoring plans and socioeconomic impact analysis.
everythinggp.com

Right whale protection: Conservation group calls for mandatory speed limits for ships

HALIFAX — An ocean conservation group trying to protect endangered North Atlantic right whales says it wants mandatory speed limits in the Cabot Strait. Oceana Canada says new satellite data indicates that vessels transiting the strait between Cape Breton and Newfoundland are routinely ignoring voluntary speed limits. The group released...
