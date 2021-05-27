Cancel
Jackson, MI

JAMA Announces Manufacturing Degree Program Launching in Jackson

 8 days ago

The Jackson Area Manufacturers Association (JAMA) and MICHauto, a statewide initiative of the Detroit Regional Chamber, today announced a new two-year, debt-free Associate Degree for Jackson area students interested in a manufacturing or STEM career. The degree program provides on the job training with college classroom instruction that equips students with the skills required for the manufacturing industry. Michigan's first Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education (FAME) program will provide students a pathway to meaningful, well-paying careers in an industry with a critical shortage of qualified workers. The state of Michigan's Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity projects that 75% of the jobs of the future will require a post-secondary degree.

