Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bainbridge Island, WA

Briefs

By News
bainbridgereview.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ferry Terminal Visitor Information Kiosk in Winslow will open May 27 just in time for the Memorial Day weekend. The recently renovated facility will be manned by Bainbridge Chamber of Commerce Island Ambassadors. It will remain open daily all summer until after Labor Day weekend. Chamber members are reminded...

www.bainbridgereview.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
Bainbridge Island, WA
Government
City
Hamilton, WA
City
Poulsbo, WA
State
Texas State
City
Bainbridge Island, WA
Local
Washington Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Kail
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wesleyan University#Ct#Briefs#Mobile Banking#Public Information#Free Information#Winslow#Pegasus Coffee#European#Double Gold#Japanese#Media Relations#Bainbridge High School#Spartans#Bhs#Grand Forest#Central Kitsap#Legislature#Knechtel Way#White Horse Golf Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Biking
News Break
Chamber of Commerce
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Related
Washington Stateyaktrinews.com

New concerts added to Washington State Fair

PUYALLUP, Wash. – The Washington State Fair has added five more concerts to its 2021 Columbia Bank Concert Series. Joining the ticket this summer are Roger Daltrey, Founding member/singer of The Who; Bishop Briggs and Noah Cyrus, pop acts boasting 1.5 billion cumulative streams; Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, one of America’s most successful stand-up comedians; Sublime with Rome, reggae rock crowd pleasers armed with a new album; and Lee Brice, a country music star with eight #1 singles.
Washington Statevirginialiving.com

A City After Washington’s Heart

Like the visionary Founding Father, Winchester is building a new future. George Washington left his mark throughout the Commonwealth, from his childhood in the Tidewater, to governing in Williamsburg, until his final days at Mount Vernon. It is perhaps less well known that from 1748 to 1758, the future president spent the majority of his time in Winchester, a frontier town in Frederick County.
Washington Stateseattlemet.com

Environmental Justice Arrives in Washington State Law

When she was a girl, Rosalinda Guillen could reach into the Swinomish Channel and bring up a net full of smelt. These days, the fish trickle by in small schools. Guillen, nearing 70, watches increasingly dry summers in the Skagit Valley. When rain comes, it's often a deluge: Farmworkers slip on their way to pick berries, rushing before they're ruined in the downpour.
Washington StateKUOW

Pandemic blog: Updates for Washington state

This post includes updates about Covid-19 in the Seattle area and Washington state. CovidWa.com: Not an official vaccine finder from the state, but the product of a former Microsoft developer who created a website to more easily find open vaccination appointments. As of Monday, May 17, the Washington State Department...
Bainbridge Island, WAbainbridgereview.com

Letters to the Editor

I was appalled to read the report of a 300 percent increase in City Council salaries with no public process. It was not on the agenda for council meeting as it had been removed by Mayor Rasham Nassar. That lacks transparency and integrity. The Salary Commission apparently published a press release on April 19, the day of their report, but the city did not release it that day. The city sent out a press release on May 3 – two weeks after the decision was made.
Bainbridge Island, WAKING-5

Gourmet grub at a Bainbridge gas station - Fuel

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. — Just about a mile west of the Bainbridge Island ferry dock in Winslow you can grab some gas - and some gourmet eats at Jake's Pickup. "We serve mostly organic comfort food in the back of a gas station - pumpin' it out!" laughed Jake Angel, who owns this eatery serving scratch made grab-and-go next to a Chevron station with his wife Kristi. When they first opened, there were skeptics.
Bainbridge Island, WAbainbridgereview.com

Couple delivers COVID-19 shots at homes

Dr. Fred Hoffer and his wife and nurse Donna Rodger have been providing COVID-19 vaccines for months to people who have been stuck at home for various reasons. Most of the time it was because they were physically unable to go get one, but some of the time it was for mental health reasons.
Poulsbo, WAkitsapdailynews.com

NKHS students earn scholarships through service, aspirations

Two North Kitsap High School students are recipients of the West Sound Spirit of Community Scholarship Award. Michael Hemmett and Katie Stuart each received $1,000 and were recognized for their work in the community as well as their academic achievements. Hemmett and Stuart are seniors at NKHS and plan to attend college following graduation in June.
Bainbridge Island, WAbainbridgereview.com

Additional COVID-related death confirmed in Kitsap, 110 total

On Thursday, the Kitsap Public Health District confirmed an additional COVID-related death, bringing the countywide total of virus-associated deaths to 110 since the pandemic began in March of 2020 and 63 since the start of the new year. Of the deaths, 54 were community members 80 and older, 28 ages...
Port Orchard, WAkitsapdailynews.com

SKSD board votes to emphasize student math education

PORT ORCHARD – South Kitsap School District board members voted at last week’s school board meeting to have the district’s teachers focus on improving student math skills. District-wide, 51% of students are meeting state standards in math skills, according to Superintendent Tim Winter. The state average is 48%, he added.
Bainbridge Island, WAbainbridgereview.com

Lights proposed for soccer fields

Bainbridge Parks never said it would never put lights at Battle Point Park, as some opponents are saying now. In an email, parks Commissioner Ken DeWitt said when they approved rebuilding the fields into turf in 2005 that was not promised. We “did not prohibit the possibility of the fields...
Washington StateTacoma Daily Index

No. 21-4-00268-18-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The person named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. Date of Filing in Superior Court: May 11, 2021 Date of First Publication: May 12, 2021.
Poulsbo, WAkitsapdailynews.com

Poulsbo City Hall reopens in a limited capacity

After over a year of being closed, Poulsbo City Hall is open to the public in a limited capacity. Despite some initial concern that Kitsap County would be moved back to Phase 2 of the state COVID-19 Reopening Plan, the county remains at Phase 3, which allows for City Hall to reopen, except for public meetings that will remain virtual.
Bainbridge Island, WAbainbridgereview.com

BI Fly Fishers hook online auction

Bainbridge Island Fly Fishers will hold their first online auction fundraiser from 6 p.m. May 12 to 6 p.m. May 16. The auction supports Bainbridge youth fly fishing as proceeds go to the annual Youth Fly Fishing EXPO at Battle Point Park. That event is hosted by the BI Metro Park & Recreation District with financial and volunteer support of BIFF as well as other local fly-fishing clubs and businesses.
Bainbridge Island, WAbainbridgereview.com

Salary Commission responds about raises

From the Salary Commission’s initial meeting until our final one, every effort was made to follow city of Bainbridge Island and Open Public Meetings Act guidelines on how to conduct our meetings and deliberations. We have been open, transparent and followed the ever-helpful administrative guidance given by Human Resources manager Kate Brown.
Bainbridge Island, WAbainbridgereview.com

BI Parks passive, aggressive in summer plans

Despite COVID unknowns, the Bainbridge Island Metro Parks and Recreation District has an ambitious schedule planned this summer. That’s why the Recreation Summer 2021 parks pamphlet is going mostly online this year at biparks.org. A limited number will be available in hard copy at the Aquatic Center. The reason: If...