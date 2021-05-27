Cancel
Noblesville, IN

Morrell Group to move into Washington Business Park

By Mark Ambrogi
Current Publishing
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMorrell Group President Mark Garrett sees Noblesville’s Washington Business Park as the right fit for a new location. “Noblesville is a modern, populated area with many new restaurants, businesses and amenities, which helps us attract new talent as we continue to grow,” Garrett said. “The Washington Business Park is ideally suited to meet our front office, warehousing and manufacturing needs and is centrally located for easy employee commuting and customer visits.”

