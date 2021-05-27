Morrell Group to move into Washington Business Park
Morrell Group President Mark Garrett sees Noblesville's Washington Business Park as the right fit for a new location. "Noblesville is a modern, populated area with many new restaurants, businesses and amenities, which helps us attract new talent as we continue to grow," Garrett said. "The Washington Business Park is ideally suited to meet our front office, warehousing and manufacturing needs and is centrally located for easy employee commuting and customer visits."