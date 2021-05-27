Cancel
Merrill, WI

Richard G. ‘Dick’ Bjorklund

merrillfotonews.com
 7 days ago

Richard G. ‘Dick’ Bjorklund, age 95, of Merrill, passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. Dick was born September 16, 1925 in Chicago, Illinois, son of the late Casper and Alice (Nelson) Bjorklund. He married Evelyn Sorenson on June 15, 1949 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. She survives. Dick served in the United States Army Air Corp during World War II. He enlisted on August 12, 1943 and was honorably discharged on October 29, 1945. Dick was a proud alumnus of the University of Wisconsin – Madison, earning a B.A. in Music Education and a M.S. in Education Administration. While a student at UW, he led the acclaimed Badger Marching Band as its Drum Major. He began his teaching career in his hometown of Beloit, Wisconsin at Roosevelt Junior High from 1950 to 1962. Mr. B. (as he was fondly known to his students) led a popular and successful program which featured field marching for halftime shows and an invitation to be the guest band at the 1955 University of Wisconsin Mid-Winter Music Clinic. Dick and the family moved to Manitowoc, Wisconsin in 1962, where he taught at Woodrow Wilson Junior High for 8 years before beginning his administration career with the Manitowoc Public Schools. Upon retirement in 1987, Dick and Ev moved to their Northwoods home in the Sugar Camp area. Dick’s community involvement included the Masquer’s Community Theatre, Rotary Club, and Director of the Marine Band in Manitowoc. He was a member of the Sugar Camp Lions Club and the Merrill Lions Club. Dick was the longtime radio host of the Mid-Day Classics on WXPR in Rhinelander. He was a board member of Lutheran Social Services, and a member of The Sons of Norway, The UW Alumni Association, The Wisconsin Association of School Personnel Administrators, The Wisconsin Bowhunters Association, and was a 30 year Silver Sponsor of Ducks Unlimited. Dick was an active member of Calvary Lutheran Church in Beloit, First Lutheran Church in Manitowoc, Faith Lutheran Church in Three Lakes, and Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Merrill. He served as Choir Director, Deacon, Council Officer, and in many other leadership roles. He also served for many years on the ELCA Northern Great Lakes Synod Council. He felt strongly that to love and serve our fellow man was to love and serve God – and that we are all called to be good citizens of this world and good stewards of this earth.

merrillfotonews.com
