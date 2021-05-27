Henry Ford Enrolling Children for Moderna Vaccine Study
The KidCOVE study will evaluate the safety and efficacy of Moderna’s mRNA-1273 vaccine for this group of young children. This is the same vaccine that was given Emergency Use Authorization by the FDA for adults 18 and older. Moderna said this week that it would apply for authorization in June to use the vaccine for 12- to 17-year-olds. To date, more than 122 million doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered in the United States and more than 53 million people are fully vaccinated with it.jtv.tv