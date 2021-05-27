Naperville Central Football Violates IHSA Bylaws, Vacates Wins
Ending State Championship winning coach Mike Stine’s swan song season on a bad note, the Naperville Central football program is vacating three years worth of wins. The program was found to have violated a pair of Illinois High School Association transfer bylaws, 3.030 and 3.040, per the Chicago Sun-Times. The violations include failure to collect and maintain required transfer documentation. Naperville School District 203 announced the sanctions Wednesday, with the district and high school accepting full responsibility for the violations.www.nctv17.com