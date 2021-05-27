Naperville Central Football Violates IHSA Bylaws, Vacates Wins

Garrett Clamage waits until the final moment in the first quarter to unleash a rocket across the pool, finding the back of the net for a goal. We hit the pool for some sectional boys water polo action with Metea Valley. Goalie Garrett Clamage has the rock and waits until the first end of the quarter before winding up and firing a full-length shot that hits the back mat. Beating the buzzer AND the opposing goalie, Clamage earns the NSW Boy’s Play of the Week, presented by Trunnell Insurance.