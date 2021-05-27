Has Odsonne Edouard dropped hint about Celtic stay on social media?

A number of first-team stars are expected to leave Celtic over the course of the summer as the club face a major rebuild of the squad. And Odsonne Edouard is one such player. The Frenchman has been the Hoops’ talisman for a few years now and when on form, he is probably the best player in all of Scotland. Edouard has crossed the 20-goal mark for three straight seasons now despite not being at the top of his game in 2020/2021.