Anuvia Plant Nutrients Recognized by Financial Times As One of Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2021

COCONUT GROVE, Fla., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fund Street Technologies has two more reasons to celebrate. Their technology driven small business financing brand, One Park Financial, was named one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation ® for the fourth time in a row and Miami's Best and Brightest Companies to Work for by the National Association for Business Resources.One Park Financial qualified for the "Best and Brightest Companies to Work for" regional program, along with other 47 winning organizations from Charlotte, Denver, Miami, Nashville, and New York, from out of 480 nominations. In this program, winning companies were assessed by an independent research firm, which reviewed several key measures relative to other nationally recognized winners.According to this assessment, this division of Fund Street Technologies has developed a work environment that champions a culture of integrity, engagement, and commitment to excellence in operations."We are proud that this challenging year did not diminish our capacity to respond, but instead reinforced our abilities to step up and give our employees the support and encouragement they deserve. This award rewards our team members for their resilience and proactive attitude," says Fund Street Technologies Co-Founder and Chief Credit Officer, Ben McCrery.One Park Financial has managed to keep employee satisfaction levels high throughout the years with many initiatives. One of them is the " Dream Weaver" program, intended to fulfill employees' dreams. Additionally, they host internal company awards to reward high performance and have nurtured a long-time alliance with Nicklaus Children's Hospital to give back to their community. About Fund Street Technologies LLC:Fund Street Technologies LLC "FST" is a technology-driven small business financing company. With over a decade of experience in technology and financing, FST developed in-house systems and joined forces with best in-class technology partners to develop their three core platforms: Eagle-FST, Skynet-FST, and Apex-FST. Fund Street Technologies is committed to make financing equally accessible to all small business owners nationwide. For more information, visit fundstreet.tech. About One Park Financial LLC:One Park Financial LLC, Fund Street Technologies subsidiary established in 2010, is a leading provider of financing for small businesses nationwide. Founded by entrepreneurs, One Park Financials' mission is to make working capital easily and equally accessible to all small business owners nationwide. One Park Financial is headquartered in Miami, Florida with a presence in Houston and Dallas, Texas. For more information, you can visit oneparkfinancial.com.Photos: https://www.prlog.org/12866149Press release distributed by PRLog.