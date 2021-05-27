Cancel
Sussex County, NJ

Libraries to end appointments

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sussex County Library System (SCLS) announced that effective June 1 appointments will no longer be necessary for branch visits. All locations will open to the public at 10:00 a.m., close at 11:45 a.m. to disinfect frequently touched surfaces, and reopen at noon. All locations close again from 1:45-2 p.m. for additional cleaning, then remain open until 3:45 p.m. Branches with evening hours will reopen again at 4 p.m., close from 5:45-6:00 p.m. for one more round of disinfection, and remain open until 7:45 p.m. Building capacity will be monitored, and public will be asked to wait if capacity exceeds 50%.

