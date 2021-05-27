Cancel
Beverly Hills, CA

Sylvester Stallone’s Beverly Park Compound Reduced to $85M (PHOTOS)

priceypads.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSylvester Stallone’s Beverly Park Compound Reduced to $85M. 30 Beverly Park Terrace, Beverly Hills, California, United States, 90210. Sitting on 3.5 acres in the exclusive enclave of North Beverly Park, this spectacular contemporary Mediterranean compound owned by American actor Sylvester Stallone has been reduced to $85 million. Stallone put the property on the market in January for $110 million. The exquisite two-storey entry steps down to the formal living room with views to Rodeo Drive and beyond. The main level features two powder rooms, a formal dining room, a massive kitchen, a breakfast room, and an office. Filled to the brim with amenities, you’ll find a professional theatre, gym, cigar room with an air-filtration system, and bar with floor-to-ceiling steel-framed french doors opening to a putting green and unrivalled landscape. The main house features 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms, including the opulent master suite with sauna, steam, and an office with a terrace, 3 spacious ensuite bedrooms and 2 staff bedrooms. A two-storey Richard Landry-designed guest house includes 2 ensuite bedrooms and a fully-equipped kitchen. The park-like grounds showcase a massive patio with an infinity pool, spa, and an air-conditioned 8-car garage with an art studio. Sylvester’s Beverly Park compound is on the market for $85 million with Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker.

www.priceypads.com
