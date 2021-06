Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre presents “A Few Good Men”. CARMEL – The Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre will present Aaron Sorkin’s “A Few Good Men” through May 22 at the theater at 3 Carter Green. This Broadway hit is about two Marines on trial for complicity in the death of a fellow Marine at Guantanamo Bay. A Navy lawyer, more interested in softball games than the case, expects a plea bargain and a cover-up of what really happened. Prodded by a female member of his defense team, the lawyer eventually makes a valiant effort to defend his clients and, in so doing, puts the military mentality and the Marine code of honor on trial. For more information or to reserve a ticket, visit civictheatre.org.