Joshua Haman

The Mary Evers Scholarship Committee for the Auxiliary for Pella Regional Health Center announced the following scholarship recipients for 2021: Roselaure Fuller, Rachel Heerema, Ella Johnson, Emily Uitermarkt, Emma Yoder, Courtney Duinink, Jalyne Riggen, Maria Schirz, Grace Bokhoven, Maggie Showman, Danielle Vandevoort, Taylea Manly, Kierra Payne, Jessica Reitz, Nicole Richardson, and Morgan Stockman. In loving memory of their daughter, Dr. and Mrs. Evers established the Mary Evers Scholarship Fund in 1966. Through the Auxiliary, this scholarship assists future nurses to realize their dream. The Mary Evers Nursing Scholarships are available to graduates of Pella or Pella Christian or who work at Pella Regional and are beginning their nursing degree or for those who are continuing their education.