Pella, IA

Joshua Haman

By Derek Cardwell
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemorial services for Joshua Haman age 36, of Pella will be Saturday, May 29th at 10:30am Trinity Reformed Church in Pella. Visitation will follow the memorial service on Saturday at Trinity Reformed Church. A Memorial is being established in his memory. Van Dyk-Duven Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

