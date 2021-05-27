Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chadron, NE

Selby named VP for Enrollment Management

csc.edu
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHADRON – Dr. Tami Selby has been named Chadron State College’s Vice President for Enrollment Management, President Randy Rhine announced Thursday. “With Dr. Selby, Chadron State College has hired an accomplished enrollment management specialist,” Rhine said. “Dr. Selby has a strong background in developing enrollment plans, and her expertise with data will help us understand our students of the future and certainly assist CSC’s efforts to grow its enrollment, while staying true to our mission and the region we serve. I am excited to see what she brings to campus and help us successfully move forward.”

www.csc.edu
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Colorado State
State
Pennsylvania State
Chadron, NE
Education
City
Chadron, NE
Local
Nebraska Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capella University#Business Management#Dean College#University Education#Management Education#College Education#School Leadership#Vp#Chadron State College#Csc#Eagle#Cappella University#College Relations#Community College#Dr Selby#Dr Tami Selby#Enrollment Plans#Master#President Randy Rhine#Collaboration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Chadron, NEcsc.edu

Students present in international English online conference

CHADRON – Three Chadron State College students submitted successful paper proposals for an undergraduate conference, Victorian Pasts, Presents, and Futures, designed by students at Carroll University in Waukesha, Wisconsin, with the guidance of Lara Karpenko, associate professor of English. The CSC students are Harley Rhoades of Douglas, Wyoming, Sarah Wagoner...
Nebraska StateHenderson Daily Dispatch

Creedmoor student graduates from Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. — Michael James Bailey of Creedmoor was among 3,512 graduates who received degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln during commencement exercises May 7 and 8. Bailey earned a master’s in engineering management from the Office of Graduate Studies. He was among a group of graduates who collectively are...
Chadron, NEStar-Herald

CSC recognizes more than 300 grads during in-person ceremonies

CHADRON — Chadron State College commencement exercises recognized 278 Spring 2021 graduates and 38 graduates from Spring and Winter 2020 at the Chicoine Center Saturday, May 8. It was the first in-person commencement ceremony CSC hosted since December 2019. Dr. Rick Koza, retiring Business Professor, and Dr. Merlin Butler, a physician and geneticist at the University of Kansas, were speakers for the events.
Chadron, NEYankton Daily Press

Scholastics

CHADRON, Neb. — Chadron State College has announced the names of students on the Spring 2021 President’s List. The President’s List consists of students with a 4.0 grade point average on a 4.0 scale. To qualify, students must be enrolled in 12 credit hours of coursework, be seeking their first bachelor’s degree, and have no incomplete grades during the semester.
Chadron, NEcsc.edu

Cox co-edits special issue of journal

CHADRON – Dr. Kim Cox, assistant professor of English, has co-edited a special issue of Nineteenth-Century Gender Studies with colleagues Dr. Shannon Draucker and Dr. Doreen Thierauf. The title of the open-access issue is Teaching to Transgress in the Emergency Remote Classroom. According to Cox, the special issue is for...