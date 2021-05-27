Selby named VP for Enrollment Management

CHADRON – Dr. Tami Selby has been named Chadron State College’s Vice President for Enrollment Management, President Randy Rhine announced Thursday. “With Dr. Selby, Chadron State College has hired an accomplished enrollment management specialist,” Rhine said. “Dr. Selby has a strong background in developing enrollment plans, and her expertise with data will help us understand our students of the future and certainly assist CSC’s efforts to grow its enrollment, while staying true to our mission and the region we serve. I am excited to see what she brings to campus and help us successfully move forward.”