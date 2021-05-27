Cancel
North Platte, NE

Rotary Club holds last food distribution

By Marresa Burke
Cover picture for the articleNORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On May 27, the North Platte Noon/Sunshine Rotary Club held their third and final food distribution event helping those in need. In addition to their work in the community, the organization is working on projects feeding others overseas. “When we saw this opportunity to tie...

