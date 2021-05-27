Collaborations create innovative forest wetland project near Frankford

No matter where I drive from Route 113 all the way east to Route 1, as well as surrounding back roads, two things are guaranteed, road construction and new subdivisions. Because of Sussex County’s lack of planning, we now live in an age where no matter what road you drive, you will be faced with flags, stop signs, or worse, road closures. I find it amazing that on every copy of the Cape Gazette’s front page are tales of our council approving yet another subdivision off a small, one-lane farm road.