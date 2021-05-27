Collaborations create innovative forest wetland project near Frankford
A project to add native wetland vegetation that will restore natural habitat and improve water quality is taking root this month in Sussex County. Environmental Concern Inc., an environmental contractor based in Maryland, is completing the final plantings at an innovative restoration project along Burbage Road near Frankford, with some assistance from volunteers. The site includes two constructed freshwater wetlands that cover just under 2 acres, a nearly 2-acre native meadow habitat and about 7 acres of native hardwood forest on county-owned land.www.sussexcountian.com