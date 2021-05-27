Cancel
Daniel’s Vineyard summer concert series begins June 4

By Anna Skinner
Current Publishing
Cover picture for the articleDaniel’s Vineyard reopened to the public last summer, and it will resume weekly Friday night concerts June 4. Free live music is presented nightly at Daniel’s Vineyard, but those events typically feature a soloist or a duet. The Friday night concerts will feature popular local bands. “The summer concert series...

Carmel, INCurrent Publishing

Taste of Carmel to return in 2022 as Carmel Education Foundation event

After taking a year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the popular Taste of Carmel fundraiser is set to return in March 2022, but this time under new leadership. Launched in 2002 as a fundraiser by the Orchard Park Elementary PTO, the 2021 event would have been the last organized by that group, as the school will permanently close later this month at the end of the school year. When Taste of Carmel resumes, it will be under the direction of the Carmel Education Foundation, which raises funds and provides resources for all Carmel Clay Schools campuses.
Carmel, INCurrent Publishing

At the table with Anna: Booze-e Bundts food truck

Address: Varies weekly. Visit the Booze-e Bundts Facebook page for updated locations. Anna’s take: When I traveled to a Noblesville neighborhood a few weeks ago to try Gocki’s Smokin’ BBQ, imagine my delight when I stumbled upon a food truck selling booze-infused Bundt cakes. The cakes are infused with different alcohol flavors, along with non-alcoholic options. I sampled the almond amaretto, red velvet, Reese’s peanut butter cup and white chocolate raspberry. Yes, I did eat all of the cakes at once, and, no, I did not become inebriated, but you can definitely taste the booze (in a good way). My favorites were the white chocolate raspberry, infused with Chambord liqueur, and the Reese’s peanut butter cup, infused with peanut butter Skrewball whiskey. Booze-e Bundts also sells cake pops (alcohol-free) with other flavor options on the website, boozeebundts.com.
Carmel, INCurrent Publishing

Upholstery business celebrates 100 years

Last month, Hughey Hartman Upholstery celebrated its 100th anniversary. The family owned business specializes in various types of residential work, from restoring antique pieces to customizing contemporary furniture. Owner Larry D. Hughey said the business has been an integral part of his family’s story through the years. ‘I always came...
Greenfield Daily Reporter

On Stage – May 13

Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre presents “A Few Good Men”. CARMEL – The Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre will present Aaron Sorkin’s “A Few Good Men” through May 22 at the theater at 3 Carter Green. This Broadway hit is about two Marines on trial for complicity in the death of a fellow Marine at Guantanamo Bay. A Navy lawyer, more interested in softball games than the case, expects a plea bargain and a cover-up of what really happened. Prodded by a female member of his defense team, the lawyer eventually makes a valiant effort to defend his clients and, in so doing, puts the military mentality and the Marine code of honor on trial. For more information or to reserve a ticket, visit civictheatre.org.
Indiana StateAnderson Herald Bulletin

Destination Indiana: Indiana Peony Festival

Where: Noblesville (Hamilton County) Highlights: Celebrate our state flower at Indiana’s Inaugural Peony Festival! The festival will be held from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. in the newly renovated historic downtown Noblesville’s Seminary Park. The event is free and open to the public. Activities include peony judging, a floral arranging bouquet-off, food trucks, scavenger hunt and much more.
Current Publishing

Backyard orchestra provides learning opportunity for virtual students

When Carmel resident Li Li realized that Carmel Clay Schools students who opted for the virtual classroom option were unable to attend orchestra, she decided to act on it. Li, a violist for the Indianapolis Symphony, and her husband, Joel Smirnoff, who also is a musician and teaches violin at the Juilliard School in New York, decided to give the virtual students an option to practice playing their instruments. The decision led to the creation of the backyard orchestra.
Carmel, INreadthereporter.com

Carmel’s Center for the Performing Arts announces staff promotions

The nonprofit Center for the Performing arts has announced several promotions on its staff. Steeg joined the staff in 2010 as the Center’s first Lead Audio Engineer and later served as Director of Production and most recently as Vice President of Operations. He holds a bachelor’s degree in recording arts from Indiana University and an MBA from Indiana Wesleyan University.
Hamilton County, INFox 59

FUN FAMILY SUMMER ACTIVITIES

Hamilton County Parks and Rec offers several free programs for the whole family. Where is Sherman?:rusted silo southern BBQ and brew. Hoosier Heroes: Volunteer spends retirement giving back to Eagle Creek Park. Doctors' group urges cancellation of Olympics. Speedway fire officials close Dollar General store. Residential streets to get $25...
WISH-TV

Carey Grove Park reopens in Carmel after renovations

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Carmel’s Carey Grove Park celebrated its reopening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday night. The park closed in April 2020 in order for renovations, which were financed through a $20 million bond, to be completed. The newly designed playground features two sections, one designed for children ages...
WISH-TV

Carmel High School Marching Band to march for Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade in 2022

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – The Carmel High School Marching Band will be taking their talents to New York City for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2022. The Macy’s Parade Band Committee selected Carmel’s marching band from more than 100 other marching bands. Carmel High school is one of nine selected bands and the only one from Indiana to march in the 96th edition of the parade.
Carmel, INcarmelmonthlymagazine.com

Hotel Carmichael, City of Carmel present historic ribbon cutting, grand opening of Michael Feinstein’s new entertainment club

CARMEL, IN – Hotel Carmichael and the City of Carmel invite the community to celebrate the grand opening of Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael, central Indiana’s newest entertainment club inside the new boutique hotel at Carmel City Center. The opening will feature four days of music from Emmy and Grammy nominated performer Michael Feinstein – who owns and operates similar clubs in New York and California – and nationally celebrated singer, songwriter and actress Storm Large (pictured right) of Pink Martini fame. The grand opening weekend begins with a Thursday, May 13 champagne toast, ribbon cutting and a sold-out performance by Feinstein. It continues Friday and Saturday, May 14-15, with two nights of performances by Large and will culminate with a joint performance by Feinstein and Large on stage Sunday, May 16.
Noblesville, INthetimes24-7.com

Humane Society grand opening, First Friday, among 40 things to do

If you’ve been impatiently waiting to visit the new Humane Society for Hamilton County, now’s your chance. The shelter’s grand opening is noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at its new location on Hague Road in Fishers. Also, First Friday events are tonight in downtown Noblesville. There is also a growing number of venues with live music, plus plenty of other ways to spend your weekend and beyond in The Times’ list of 40 things to do: