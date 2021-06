Here is your fight size update for Tuesday, June 1, 2021:. - Speaking with Sports Illustrated, Pete Dunne put over Leon Ruff as a superstar he would like to work more with. “If I can pick one from NXT, someone I actually worked with recently, but it was very brief, it’s Leon Ruff. The way our styles are, and the way we are as characters, there is so much to be done. It would be a completely different style of match. We got a brief showing of that, but when live events are back, I’m excited to do more with him.