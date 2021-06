The Muhlenberg Garden Club allows students, faculty, staff and neighbors to enjoy, learn and grow in a natural space. There's a relaxing place on campus for students to study, exercise, or hang out with friends outside—but for at least a decade, many Mules had no idea it existed. But this year, students petitioned to add the garden to the College’s campus map, informing everyone of the green space at 2208 Chew Street.