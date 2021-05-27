Labroots Kicks Off its 2nd Annual Immuno-Oncology Online Event with 25 Presentations on the Agenda, Scheduled on June 2nd
YORBA LINDA, Calif. (PRWEB) May 27, 2021. Labroots, the leading scientific social networking website, offering premier, interactive virtual events and webinars, today announced its 2nd annual Immuno-Oncology scientific event to be held on June 2nd, 2021. Free to attend for all participants, Immuno-Oncology 2021 is the premier meeting addressing the rapid advancements in immuno-oncology to further expand the knowledge of therapeutics for a wide range of cancers.www.stamfordadvocate.com