Cancer

Labroots Kicks Off its 2nd Annual Immuno-Oncology Online Event with 25 Presentations on the Agenda, Scheduled on June 2nd

By PRWeb
Stamford Advocate
 7 days ago

YORBA LINDA, Calif. (PRWEB) May 27, 2021. Labroots, the leading scientific social networking website, offering premier, interactive virtual events and webinars, today announced its 2nd annual Immuno-Oncology scientific event to be held on June 2nd, 2021. Free to attend for all participants, Immuno-Oncology 2021 is the premier meeting addressing the rapid advancements in immuno-oncology to further expand the knowledge of therapeutics for a wide range of cancers.

www.stamfordadvocate.com
#Cancer Research#Lung Cancer#Ovarian Cancer#Cancer Treatment#Free Events#Current Events#Free Education#News Programs#Live Events#Prweb#Th17 Inducing#Harvard Medical School#Md Anderson Cancer Center#The University Of Texas#Immuno Oncology Therapy#Labroots Users#Presentation#Keynote#Therapeutics#Sessions
News Break
Health
News Break
Cancer
Medical & Biotechalbuquerqueexpress.com

GeneCentric Therapeutics Announces Presentations at Upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

Ongoing Collaboration with Basilea Pharmaceutica International Ltd and their Lisavanbulin Clinical Program in Glioblastoma Will Be Highlighted at ASCO. DURHAM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2021 / GeneCentric Therapeutics, a company making precision medicine more precise, today announced upcoming data presentations at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting, being held virtually June 4th through 8th. The presentations will focus on the ongoing collaborations with Basilea Pharmaceutica International Ltd and their Lisavanbulin Phase 2 clinical program in glioblastoma. Lisavanbulin is a prodrug of the lipophilic small molecule BAL27862, a novel tumor checkpoint controller that promotes tumor cell death by modulating the spindle assembly checkpoint. A key aspect of the current collaboration is the development of biomarkers, including differentially expressed genes, that may predict response to lisavanbulin and could serve as a potential predictive response signature in glioblastoma and other tumor types.
Jobsohionewstime.com

Norwalk Fisher-Titus Hosts Drive-Through Recruitment Event June 2nd | Business

Fisher Titus will host a drive-through recruitment event from 11am to 1pm and 4pm to 5:30 pm on June 2nd, filling the open food service worker and cleaning service profession. The event takes place at the Patient Discharge Exit of the Fisher Titus Medical Center, located between the patient pavilion and the cardiovascular entrance. Norwalk 272 Benedict Avenue, According to the news release.
Cancermskcc.org

ASCO 2021: MSK Experts Featured at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

Thousands of oncology experts from around the world will tune in from June 4 to June 8 for the virtual 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. The 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting will bring together one of the largest, most diverse audiences in oncology and provide engaging broadcast and on-demand presentations of the latest cutting-edge research. The theme of this year’s meeting is Equity: Every Patient. Every Day. Everywhere. Discussions during the meeting will help identify ways to ensure that all patients have access to and benefit from the latest cancer advances and high-quality cancer care.
Newswise

ACSM Annual Meeting Research Highlights for June 3

Newswise — The American College of Sports Medicine’s 68th Annual Meeting, 12th World Congress on Exercise is Medicine and World Congress on the Basic Science of Exercise in Regenerative Medicine are taking place virtually this week from June 1 – 5, 2021. These three exciting meetings will happen simultaneously and feature new trends and research in sports medicine and exercise science.
Little Rock, ARuams.edu

Recipients of Annual Cardiology Awards Named

June 1, 2021 | The recipients of this year’s annual Cardiology Research Awards are Subhi Al’Aref, M.D., Dinesh Vorungati, M.D., and Hakan Paydak, M.D. John Paul Mounsey, M.D., Ph.D., chief of the Cardiology Division in the College of Medicine, congratulated Al’Aref for winning the Outstanding Researcher award, Vorungati for receiving the Emerging Researcher award and Paydak for being the recipient of the James D. Marsh award, which is named after the former chief of the Department of Internal Medicine.
Whitehall, MTwhitehallledger.com

Community Integrated Health Launches June 2nd

Jefferson Valley EMS & Rescue is proud to announce the launch of its newest endeavor: Community Integrated Health (CIH). Designed to fill the gaps between 911 calls, hospitals, and medical clinics, Community Integrated Health will have a three-pronged approach that includes walk-in office hours three times per week, soon-to-be-announced regular weekly hours at the Whitehall Senior Center, and referrals from primary care providers for short-term or long-term in-home visits. All care is free of charge.
CancerNewswise

The Wistar Institute Recruits Noam Auslander, Ph.D., as Assistant Professor to Bring Artificial Intelligence Research to Its Cancer Center

Newswise — PHILADELPHIA — (June 1, 2021) — The Wistar Institute, an international biomedical research leader in cancer, immunology and infectious diseases, announces the appointment of Noam Auslander, Ph.D., as assistant professor in the Molecular and Cellular Oncogenesis Program of The Wistar Institute Cancer Center. Auslander’s research focuses on the...
Medical & BiotechBusiness Insider

Filament Health Partners with TrPR Psychedelic Research Program at UCSF to Advance First Drug Candidates Through FDA Phase 1 and Phase 2 Clinical Trials

Filament Health is collaborating with the TrPR Program at the University of California, San Francisco on two innovative U.S. FDA clinical trials, commencing in 2021, to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of its proprietary, naturally-extracted drug candidates. VANCOUVER, BC, June 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Filament Ventures Corp. ("Filament", "Filament Health"...
Sciencecontemporaryobgyn.net

NIH Study to Improve Gestational Diabetes Screening and Diagnosis

“GO MOMs will set the foundation for determining future approaches to the screening, diagnosis, and eventually, the treatment of elevated blood glucose during pregnancy,” said NIDDK program director Barbara Linder, MD, PHD, the project scientist for the study. A new study aims to improve gestational diabetes screening and diagnosis. Supported...
Cancerqatar-tribune.com

Senior HMC leader appointed to prestigious World Health Organization body

Dr Einas Al Kuwari, Chair of the Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology at Hamad Medical Corporation has been elected as a member to the prestigious Scientific Council of the International Agency for Research on Cancer. The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) is the specialized cancer agency of...
Birmingham, ALuab.edu

Feldman receives HIMSS Changemaker in Health award

Professor Sue Feldman, R.N., Ph.D., is one of 11 people around the world named a recipient of the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) Changemaker in Health Award. The award is determined by a public vote, making it a unique representation of the voices of the health care industry.
ScienceNewswise

Top Researchers Identify Areas for Autoimmune Disease Research at AARDA-Hosted Colloquium

Newswise — Clinton Township, MI (June 2, 2021) -- The American Autoimmune Related Disease Association (AARDA) hosted the 15th Noel Rose Scientific Colloquium on May 1, 2021, bringing together high-level researchers from different areas and specialties. The colloquium focused on scientific information exchange and identified areas of opportunity for future autoimmune disease research. Participants heard directly from leading autoimmune experts, who shared how their past work on autoimmune diseases helped them pivot to study, understand, and generate hypotheses on how to combat the COVID-19 virus.
CancerEurekAlert

La Jolla Institute for Immunology launches new global cancer immunology resource

LA JOLLA--Researchers are about to welcome a new one-stop shop for crucial information on how the immune system targets cancers. The National Cancer Institute (NCI) of the National Institutes of Health has granted over $4.2 million to launch the Cancer Epitope Database and Analysis Resource (CEDAR), led by La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) Professors Alessandro Sette, Dr. Biol. Sci., and Bjoern Peters, Ph.D.
CancerEurekAlert

Huntsman Cancer Institute researchers yield new insights into origins of synovial sarcoma

A new study published today in Cancer Discovery, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research, reports findings that may change the understanding of how synovial sarcoma develops and spreads. The study, headed by Kevin B. Jones, MD, a surgeon-scientist, and Bradley R. Cairns, PhD, cancer researcher and chief academic officer, both at Huntsman Cancer Institute (HCI) at the University of Utah (U of U), analyzed how a group of protein complexes initiate the cancer and may speed or slow its progression.
Mental Healthatlantanews.net

Maryland University of Integrative Health announces free Professional Continuing Education courses for mental health providers

Laurel, Md.- Maryland University of Integrative Health (MUIH) announced today that it will offer four (4) free professional and continuing education courses to mental health providers. This is in recognition of National Mental Health Awareness Month and National PTSD Awareness Month, and the critical role that mental health providers offer to the healthcare field, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.