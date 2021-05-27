Labroots Kicks Off its 2nd Annual Immuno-Oncology Online Event with 25 Presentations on the Agenda, Scheduled on June 2nd

Ongoing Collaboration with Basilea Pharmaceutica International Ltd and their Lisavanbulin Clinical Program in Glioblastoma Will Be Highlighted at ASCO. DURHAM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2021 / GeneCentric Therapeutics, a company making precision medicine more precise, today announced upcoming data presentations at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting, being held virtually June 4th through 8th. The presentations will focus on the ongoing collaborations with Basilea Pharmaceutica International Ltd and their Lisavanbulin Phase 2 clinical program in glioblastoma. Lisavanbulin is a prodrug of the lipophilic small molecule BAL27862, a novel tumor checkpoint controller that promotes tumor cell death by modulating the spindle assembly checkpoint. A key aspect of the current collaboration is the development of biomarkers, including differentially expressed genes, that may predict response to lisavanbulin and could serve as a potential predictive response signature in glioblastoma and other tumor types.