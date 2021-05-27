Larger-Than-Life Illuminated Experience Shines Bright at Roger Williams Park Zoo
5 days ago
Journey deep into a wonderland of glittering sea creatures, discover an illuminated world of dinosaurs, or adventure through a dazzling display of larger-than-life insects!. These are just a few of the stunning themed displays visitors will experience at the Asian Lantern Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo. Glowing Wednesday–Sunday evenings, now through July 4, this extraordinary walk-through event encompasses the entire zoo and is sure to delight all ages.
Rain Harvest Arts Festival Coming to Providence June 12. A Community Celebration of Water, Science, and Art. Roger Williams Park, 1000 Elmwood Avenue, Providence, RI. Providence, R.I. (May 6, 2021) – Join a celebration of water, science and art at the second annual Rain Harvest Arts Festival hosted by the Providence Stormwater Innovation Center in Roger Williams Park. This free community event celebrates the City of Providence’s investment in over 40 projects to clean polluted stormwater runoff before it enters the ponds in the park. The festival highlights the importance of clean water in our communities and the impact it has on our lives.
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)- Roger Williams Park Zoo welcomed four baby armadillos this week. The pups names are Sophia, Rose, Dorothy, and Blanche, after the Golden Girls. “Mom Patsy and her pups are doing well and bonding off-exhibit,” the zoo wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday. “Our animal and vet care staff will continue to monitor them.”
The EU Pollinators Initiative invites you to celebrate World Bee Day at Pollinator Park. Without pollination, planet Earth and humanity itself would be in serious trouble. We rely on this natural process for vegetables, fruits, cotton (for clothing), hay (grown to feed livestock), and so much more. Much of our lives depend on busy bees and other insects buzzing about and pollinating plants around the world. If that were to end we’d be looking at a pretty dismal future.
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)- The Roger Williams Park Zoo announced Tuesday it will follow the state’s updated mask guidance. Those who are fully vaccinated will no longer have to wear a mask on zoo grounds. Guests who are not fully vaccinated will be required to wear a mask in all indoor spaces and when social distancing is not possible.
Summer season at the Ross Park Zoo kicks off on Friday. The zoo will be open 10am to 5pm daily. Ross Park Zoo's Executive Director Phillip Ginter says there are a few new additions around the zoo. Benches are being installed throughout, along with concrete pads where wheelchairs and strollers can be parked.
Join FirstWorks for a journey from global Jazz to Americana, from hip-hop to sounds from the mountains and rhythms of the sea. Grab your lawn chair (or blanket) and enjoy extraordinary artists in the park throughout the summer starting Sunday, June 27. Free performances will take place at the Dalrymple Boathouse Lawn and Bandstand.
America's national parks have a storied history that rivals their stunning beauty. The formations in these lands range from windswept caves and river-forged valleys, to savage coastlines and some of the world's highest peaks. There are glaciers and deserts, and a myriad of flora and fauna that thrive amidst these wild expanses of Earth.
The Grand Canyon is a must-see destination and at the top of countless bucket lists. The breathtaking views, incredible scenery, and amazing wildlife are just a few reasons why this canyon is one of the most iconic American landscapes. However, there is so much more to see and do than just what you may notice from the popular overlooks and to experience its true beauty, you’ve got to embark on a bit of an adventure.
If you haven’t been to the zoo since the pandemic started, some of its latest additions might surprise you. From a 35-foot-tall Brachiosaurus to a feathered feeding frenzy, the zoo’s newest exhibit introduces visitors to species that lived more than 100 million years ago. This summer, 22 life-size animatronic dinosaurs...
Unless you’ve lived in Rhode Island for approximately five minutes or have made a real effort not to leave your neighborhood, the odds are good that you’ve spent some time at Roger Williams Park. In fact, you’ve probably made many a memory there. The People’s Park is deeply rooted in our local history, and we’re […]
This week, Woodland Park Zoo invited fans and the community to vote on a name for one of its three baby lemurs. And the top vote getter is….Lanitra! Pronounced law-NEE-truh, the name means “sky” in Malagasy, a tribute to the island country of Madagascar where red ruffed lemurs are from.
Meet Traveler TV Host, Glenn Scarpelli, who will introduce us to fascinating destinations for travel that also offer a special deal. This segment is sponsored by Experience Williams. For more information, click here.
Restaurants are, more often than not, fragile and often fickle creatures. It’s a fact that’s been highlighted by the pandemic, but also something we’ve all seen firsthand with hundreds of restaurants both opening and closing in Calgary over the decades. Opening a restaurant is an act of faith and when a truly special restaurant that not only transcends trends but sets new standards for the local industry can survive for three decades, it’s an occasion to celebrate.
The Lerner Theatre has opened more seats for the “Larger than Life: The Ultimate Boyband Tribute” concert following recent guidance from the CDC. The Lerner will now be open to full capacity ahead of this Saturday’s show. Patrons can now purchase Orchestra Pit seating. All new tickets purchased for the...
Riverview Park and Zoo is a fabulous place to enjoy a leisurely stroll in a peaceful and tranquil setting while experiencing the natural beauty of Peterborough. The zoo features 27 exhibits with over 48 species, including yak, camel, wallaby, emu, macaw, squirrel monkey, cougar, plated lizard, meerkat and more. The park covers 55.5 acres and features an accessible playground, a splash pad, a frisbee golf course, walking trails, a miniature train ride, and beautiful gardens.
Gaming resorts are a world of their own. It’s an entertainment hub where one loses track of time and even their moolah. But sometimes these resorts go beyond rounds of our favorite games like blackjack, roulette, and baccarat which sadly are now only enjoyed online. Gamers are surely missing the hands-on experience of the games in their land-based counterparts in all their luxury and architectural glory. These gaming resorts are marvelous structures spread across acres of land, standing on magnificent, ornate pillars and decorative high ceilings. Such opulent resorts welcome high-rollers and celebrities alike into their ornately designed gaming halls. We are taking a trip inside some casinos that were outrageously expensive to build:
Fairy tales don’t always mean stories about princes and princesses, one of whom is usually in distress. Sometimes we get that fairy tale vibe from the landscape around us – the vibrant green of the trees that hug a lone camping tent, pastel sunrises and sunsets, and a sinking sun behind a shimmering blue lake. […]
The Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra wraps up this season’s New Traditions Diversity Series at Mesker Park Zoo and Botanical garden on Thursday, May 27 at 3:30PM with a concert featuring the Eykamp String Quartet. They will perform works by underrepresented composers. The concert itself is free, but zoo admission applies.
Practice your landscape painting skills at this free and fun watercolor painting workshop series, hosted by a local artist every weekend in June. Join a local artist for a morning of watercolor painting. This series is completely free and open to Boston residents. Registration is required and supplies are provided by the instructor.