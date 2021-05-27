Cancel
Environment

May 27 Novak Weather: Heavy rain ends, gradual warmup begins

Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 7 days ago
Weather is sponsored by Grand Casino: Good, clean, sanitized fun!

Today's forecast features Tom Novak of Novak Weather discussing the end of heavy, cold rain and a drier pattern developing along with a gradual warmup for the holiday weekend.

