May 27 Novak Weather: Heavy rain ends, gradual warmup begins

Flood advisory posted through 7:45 PM for the Vacherie and Lutcher areas. Heavy rain has fallen there. Forecast models show that rain moving East into the Metro in the Evening, so stay weather aware. We've had some heavy rain on the Northshore too. Rain will diminish later in the evening with only isolated rain overnight. Some patchy fog is possible in the morning. Lows near 70 to the mid 70s. While rain is in the forecast, we will have some sunshine. It is possible to heat up. Highs Thursday were in the upper 80s at the Airport. Forecast highs Friday will be in the mid 80s with a few upper 80s possible. Moisture increases Saturday night late into Sunday. Be aware of heavy rainfall potential then.