Next week Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Mexico on her first official international trip as VP. At the top of her agenda? Migration — specifically, “the root causes of migration" from the Northern Triangle of Central America (Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador). As Northern Triangle families arrive at the U.S. southern border seeking safety through asylum, the root causes of their migrations are clear: Brutal militarization, state violence and other human rights abuses, environmental degradation stemming from climate change and extractive industries, and poverty have forced families to flee.