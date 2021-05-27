Big-spending Biden tests popularity of big government with voters
President Biden is testing the theory that spending big pays in politics, with a total of nearly $8 trillion in spending either proposed or doled out so far this year. The massive spending promises something for almost everyone, whether with subsidized child care or subsidized broadband service or tax credits for buying electric cars. Whether it buys votes will be answered in next year’s midterm elections when Mr. Biden and his Democrats will be defending their majorities in Congress.www.washingtontimes.com