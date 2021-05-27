Big-spending Biden tests popularity of big government with voters

America has a shameful, whitewashed history. This past week, Joe Biden validated that with his speech on the 100th anniversary of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre — but he didn’t go anywhere near far enough.“For much too long the history of what took place here was told in silence, cloaked in darkness,” Biden said. “But just because history is silent, it doesn’t mean that it did not take place. And while darkness can hide much, it erases nothing… Some injustices are so heinous, so horrific, so grievous, they cannot be buried, no matter how hard people try.” He continued on...