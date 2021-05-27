Cancel
Jackson, MI

Jackson High Graduation Postponed to Saturday

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(May 27, 2021 4:50 PM) Jackson Public Schools announced the 2021 Graduation Ceremony has been postponed to Saturday. The district said in a release, “Due to a possibility of inclement weather that seems as though it will be persistent all day tomorrow, we are going to move the JHS Commencement to Saturday at 12:00 noon. Seniors will be expected to arrive at 10:30 a.m. for their panoramic picture in the stadium. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause but want to ensure that we all have an enjoyable, dry celebration. We look forward to seeing you at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday.”

