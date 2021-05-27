How to trigger and complete dorm events in My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero

Yagi Toshinori has been through a lot in life, and My Hero Academia has not made it any easier now that his time as All Might is over. The hero has been grappling with his loss of power for some time now, but he will not let that absence keep him from watching over Izuku. In fact, he is taking his care of the boy to new levels in the manga right now, and All Might has promised he will not be dying unless something drastic goes down.