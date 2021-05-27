Best Chatterbait: These Versatile Fishing Lures Catch Bass in Weeds and Heavy Structure

May 27 in East Central General Fishing & The Outdoors #1. I catch tens of black sea bass every time I'm out. They have become somewhat of a nuisance fish because they are 99% 10-12 inches. I've only caught 1 over 13" and it was very good to eat. I catch them in 75-130 feet bottom fishing. Do you have to go deeper for the bigger ones or is it that I have to use bigger bait when I start catching the smaller ones? I'd love to catch more keepers instead of tearing through my bait. Most videos I see of anglers catching bigger ones are in colder waters. Any suggestions?