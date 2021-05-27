Best Chatterbait: These Versatile Fishing Lures Catch Bass in Weeds and Heavy Structure
Consistently catching bass is no easy task. It is often a lot of trial and error to figure out what the fish want. Your lure of choice is going to depend on several factors like water temperature, time of year, and location. Even with all these variables, there are some bass baits every angler needs to have in their fishing tackle box. Chatterbaits and bladed swim jigs crack the essential bass lure list.www.fieldandstream.com