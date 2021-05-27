newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

Best Chatterbait: These Versatile Fishing Lures Catch Bass in Weeds and Heavy Structure

By Ryan Chelius
Field & Stream
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConsistently catching bass is no easy task. It is often a lot of trial and error to figure out what the fish want. Your lure of choice is going to depend on several factors like water temperature, time of year, and location. Even with all these variables, there are some bass baits every angler needs to have in their fishing tackle box. Chatterbaits and bladed swim jigs crack the essential bass lure list.

www.fieldandstream.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bass Fishing#Finding Fish#Fishing Lure#Best Budget Chatterbait#Bass Anglers#Aggressive Bass#Weeds#Baits#Swim Jig#Bladed Swim Jigs#Spinnerbaits#Brush Piles#Water Temperature#Colors#Blade Choices#Grassy Areas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fishing
Related
HobbiesPantagraph

Shadow: No boat? Bank fishing can be fine

It doesn’t take a $100,000 bass boat to catch fish, and it certainly doesn’t take an investment anywhere near that to have just as much fun. There’s more family fun and fishing success in shoreline fishing, and with the benefit of not having to think about that large monthly payment coming due on the glittering monster of a boat. The peace of mind is an added plus.
Edinburg, VANorthern Virginia Daily

Gerald Almy: Fishing mouse flies for trout, bass and pike

Your housecat is not the only predator that likes to hunt for mice. A number of gamefish are also quite fond of the furry rodents. They’re more than happy to wolf down any mouse that takes a wrong turn and tumbles into a stream or lake. Northern pike, muskies, bass,...
HobbiesBoone News-Republican

The key to summer fishing is getting in the weeds

We’re nearing the summer, and a wide variety of species of fish can be caught in the next few weeks and months. We’ve all heard of the summer doldrums and the dog days of summer, and those phrases often create thoughts of slow fishing. While it is true that we need to adapt our fishing techniques to be successful in the summer, it’s also true that fish are eating machines in the warmer months of the year. Food for the fish is plentiful, but the warmer water means that the fish will be eating more often.
Hobbiesoutdoorchannelplus.com

5 Midwest Waters for Great Spring Bass Fishing

THE MIGHTY MISSISSIPPI (MN, WI, IA, IL) The Upper Mississippi River bordering Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa and Illinois offers midwestern bass anglers some great shots at early-season bass. Begin with secondary channels leading from wintering holes to backwater sloughs. As water warms, look for hard cover that bass can hold behind as they set up to spawn in the rising current from spring rain and snowmelt. Vibrating jigs or swim jigs are great for covering water in a variety of cover and water depths.
Hampshire County, WVHampshire Review

Fishing river smallmouth

Since the turkey hunting was fairly slow, as far as trigger-pulling goes, this week I was able to talk my friend Mike Mladenik into writing a piece on fishing smallmouth bass in rivers. Since I am not an avid fisherman, I am grateful to know a few people who are...
Hobbiesyoursun.com

Fishing the shad spawn

One thing I noticed while fishing this spring: I was around more shad spawns than I can ever remember. Whether it was in a tournament or simply out fun fishing, I found myself in some incredible spots to catch large numbers of bass. And when you get into those situations, you might even get a big one to bite.
wired2fish.com

Find and Catch Suspended Crappies in Open Water | Advanced Tactics

JIG - Lunkerhunt Full Effect Jig, chart/white/glow. ROD - ARK Reinforcer Spinning Rod, 7'3" Med Light:. LINE (leader material) - Sufix Advance Fluorocarbon, 6-pound. Fish finder technologies such as 360 sonar have made targeting roaming open water crappies possible and highly productive. Koenig details the springtime scenario of crappies transitioning between winter haunts and spawning areas. Still, this content is equally valid anytime crappies depart structure and cover in exchange for open water feeding opportunities. After locating a school, usually with side imaging, Koenig follows them around using MEGA 360 Imaging.
HobbiesStars and Stripes

Get hooked on Camp Zama’s fishing pond

Dewey Park Rainbow Trout Pond at Camp Zama Base is inexpensive, clean and wonderful fun. This pond has been here for years and has been stocked with trout many times over. I believe one year it was even stocked with catfish. It’s possible there is a lunker lurking somewhere in its depths. If not, there are still many 10- to 12-inch delicious rainbow trout, which are a great sporting fish and put up a good fight. That’s what makes it so much fun.
floridasportsman.com

Why can't I catch a keeper sized Black Sea Bass???

May 27 in East Central General Fishing & The Outdoors #1. I catch tens of black sea bass every time I'm out. They have become somewhat of a nuisance fish because they are 99% 10-12 inches. I've only caught 1 over 13" and it was very good to eat. I catch them in 75-130 feet bottom fishing. Do you have to go deeper for the bigger ones or is it that I have to use bigger bait when I start catching the smaller ones? I'd love to catch more keepers instead of tearing through my bait. Most videos I see of anglers catching bigger ones are in colder waters. Any suggestions?
Hobbieswired2fish.com

What Makes Z-Man's ElaZtech Bass Fishing Baits Special

Seventy years have now passed since Nick Creme created the first plastic worm from vinyl plastic, oils and pigments. Creme's ingenuity set in motion a burgeoning soft bait industry. And yet, it's interesting to consider that most of today's bait manufacturers still use the same old polyvinylchloride (PVC) based soft plastics, decades later. By contrast, materials and technology to develop new fishing lines, rods, reels and electronics have improved and increased fishing success with each passing season.
Japanhuntinglife.com

Hook & Hold Massive Fish with the Gamakatsu® Assist 720 Heavy Duty

Armed with a mouth full of razor-sharp teeth, tuna chase down their prey with speed and precision. Anglers who pursue big game fish like tuna rely on a heavy-duty tackle to hook and hold these saltwater giants. Gamakatsu added its biggest, toughest assist hook rigs yet—the Assist 720 Heavy Duty—to its impressive line of big game fish hooks designed to help anglers land trophy fish.
Hobbiesthemeateater.com

The World’s Most Versatile Fishing Lure

Simplicity is grace, so they say, and there’s nothing more simple than a single chunk of oblong metal with a hook attached to the back. I find grace in the subtle and nuanced motions you can produce with a simple metallic spoon. You can slow-roll it deep or burn it...
Hobbiesbassmaster.com

It’s about a career in bass fishing

It’s interesting when I look back on it. I had a pretty good lead the first day or two. A lot of people told me I was way out in front, so far that I was going to win. I wasn’t so sure. There are a lot of things that can go wrong in a four-day fishing tournament and only one or two that can go right.
HobbiesINFORUM

Frisch: Tactics that have been catching more fish

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. — As a fishing educator and TV show host, one of my goals is to help people find and catch more fish. With that in mind, I am constantly researching and experimenting with new fishing equipment and cutting edge fishing techniques, as well as staying on the lookout for good bites that materialize across the Midwest.
HobbiesGear Patrol

Why Modern Fishing Is a Catch-and-Release Game

A version of this story first appeared in Gear Patrol Magazine. Subscribe today for more stories like this one, plus receive a $15 gift card to the Gear Patrol Store. I am a statue gliding over a bleached flat, stiffened by salt and wind and sun. In the water ahead of me, a silver knife cuts the surface and in a moment I am casting from the skiff, the fly streaking through the sharp Belize sky, the blisters on my hands forgotten. Sixty feet of line and months of preparation hang in the air. I square my shoulders and flex my knees. And I wait.
HobbiesElko Daily Free Press

Joe's Fishing Hole: Lakes, streams good for holiday fishing

If you like to fish, this weekend should provide both good fishing weather and good fishing. Talking with NDOW biologists, they say that the local lakes are well stocked and there is good carryover from last year’s stocking as well. This should provide both good numbers of fish as well as quality fish for anglers. In addition, lake water levels are good with clear water and very little algae at most of the lakes in the area.
Hobbiesgon.com

Lake Burton Fishing Report – June 2021

Burton: Level: Full pool. Temp: 71 degrees. Clarity: Clear. Bass: Capt. Wes Carlton, of Georgia Lake Fishing, reports, “The bass bite has been very strong the last few days. We have caught fish on top and shallow every trip. I haven’t seen the topwater bite this good in several years. Plastic worms have been working well midday around brushpiles on pumpkin-seed finesse worms. We have had some luck with Sebille swimbaits working the shallows around docks for bigger largemouth. Look for this bite to continue for the next few weeks as we head toward the summer pattern.”