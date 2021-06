It’s May, which means it is time for spring concerts, wrapup of sports, senior week and graduation. It’s a time to focus on the seniors and their send-off into adulthood. They have worked hard and progressed for many years looking forward to the great day they get to walk across the stage, shake their administrator’s hand, and move their tassels. It’s an age-old tradition of pomp and circumstance whose memory is usually cherished for life.