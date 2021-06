Officers charged with selling crash info to lawyers. A retired New York police officer and two current officers were charged Tuesday with taking kickbacks from towing companies. Heather Busch, Robert Hassett and Robert Smith are charged in a federal indictment with using interstate facilities to commit bribery. Smith and Hassett are also accused of violating the Travel Act by selling car crash information to personal injury lawyers. Smith, the retired officer, faces a third charge for allegedly using a gun while attempting to transport heroin. Prosecutors said Smith admitted to bribes in text messages, saying, “Bro I robbed everyone.” (The Associated Press, Department of Justice press release, the indictment)