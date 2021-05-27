A little walk at Falcon Ridge
Members of New Prague High School’s Class of 2021 enjoy their senior walk through Falcon Ridge Elementary School while being cheered on by students at the school. The walk allowed the seniors to see teachers they had when they went to the elementary school. The walk through was originally planned to be held outside, but continuous rain required the event to be moved indoors. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)newpraguetimes.com