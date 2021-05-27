A little walk at Falcon Ridge

When I said it was going to be a noisy construction season I didn’t realize how right I was going to be. Nearly every day has had the sound of construction vehicles beeping as they back up, the loud crunch as concrete or asphalt breaks apart, the metallic boom and the slight echo as dump trucks drop their cargo or are loaded with concrete and the rocky clatter as gravel is deposited for the street. Of course since the streets are not finished there is dust.