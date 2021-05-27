Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Prague, MN

A little walk at Falcon Ridge

New Prague Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of New Prague High School’s Class of 2021 enjoy their senior walk through Falcon Ridge Elementary School while being cheered on by students at the school. The walk allowed the seniors to see teachers they had when they went to the elementary school. The walk through was originally planned to be held outside, but continuous rain required the event to be moved indoors. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)

newpraguetimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Prague, MN
Education
Local
Minnesota Education
City
New Prague, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Walk#The Elementary School#High School Students#New Prague High School#The New Prague Times#Continuous Rain#Teachers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
Minnesota StateSouthern Minnesota News

Southern Minnesota pools are opening for summer 2021! Here’s the list.

Now that coronavirus restrictions are starting to relax, so can Minnesotans can relax…poolside!. A number of local swimming destinations are gearing up for summer 2021, many either in the Mankato area or just a short drive away. Here’s a list of the facilities opening this summer:. North Mankato Swim Facility...
Minnesota Stateifallsjournal.com

Local student recognized

Kaitlin Stallard, International Falls, is among the 700 graduates of the 2021 spring semester of Minnesota State Community and Technical College, with campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena. Stallard graduated with an associate of applied science in dental hygiene. As a member of the Minnesota State system,...
New Prague, MNNew Prague Times

It’s been loud and dusty and others are going fishing

When I said it was going to be a noisy construction season I didn’t realize how right I was going to be. Nearly every day has had the sound of construction vehicles beeping as they back up, the loud crunch as concrete or asphalt breaks apart, the metallic boom and the slight echo as dump trucks drop their cargo or are loaded with concrete and the rocky clatter as gravel is deposited for the street. Of course since the streets are not finished there is dust.
Belle Plaine, MNbelleplaineherald.com

Local Mountain Bike Team Growing in Eighth Season

The New Prague High School and Minnesota Valley Mountain Bike Team has nearly doubled its enrollment for the 2021 season, and head coach Jon Rosemeier wants to make sure all interested students know this opportunity exists. The co-ed team is made up of sixth graders through high school seniors from...
New Prague Times

Czech Republic awards grant to Czech Heritage Club

The Czech Heritage Club announced Friday that it was recently awarded a monetary gift (grant) from the Government of the Czech Republic for 2021. The grant was 25,000 Czech koruna or Czech crown (Kč/CZK), which converts to $1,114.67 US dollars. According to Czech Heritage member, Jean Keogh, the funds will be used for the Club’s monthly cultural and historic programming, and printing updated cemetery books listing Czech immigrants and their decedents in the two New Prague cemeteries.
New Prague, MNNew Prague Times

Cecilia May Simon

A daughter, Cecilia May Simon, was born to Andy and Megan (Maruska) Simon of New Prague on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at St. Francis Regional Medical Center, Shakopee. Cecilia weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces and was 20-1/2 inches long. Cecilia is welcomed home by her siblings, Ray, age 6, Vivian, age 4 and Adeline, age 2.
Minnesota Statescott.mn.us

Online Trivia Night: Minnesota

Enjoy pub-style trivia from the comfort of your own home! Grab the beverage of your choice and brush up on your knowledge of history and natural resources of Minnesota and the Twin Cities region. Winning team gets a prize! This program is taught online. Register with a team or play on your own. This program is free, but reservations are required. Call 763-559-6700 to make a reservation. This program is open to all ages.
Scott County, MNscott.mn.us

Flatwater Kayak Essentials

At Cleary Lake Regional Park (Prior Lake), learn the basics of kayaking safety, proper paddling form and paddle strokes while surrounded by the beauty of the park. Equipment provided. Cost is $50 and reservations are required. Call 763-559-6700 to make a reservation. This program is for ages 14+.
New Prague, MNNew Prague Times

NPHS’ ‘Camp Rock’ available online this weekend

This weekend New Prague High School students will be performing “Camp Rock, the Musical” for its spring production. The musical, based on the Disney Channel production, will be shown on Trojan Theatre YouTube at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 8, and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 9. The link to the YouTube channel is: http://bitly.com/trojan-theatre.